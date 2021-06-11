LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Carl Parker III

CARL PARKER III (he/him)

Head bartender + manager at Town Tavern DC

Words to live by

As long as I make a positive impact on at least one person’s life each day I’ve done my duty as a human!

Your impact on the District

Within this industry it has definitely been a journey. As a gay man working in a “straight” bar, I worked very hard to create a safe space for all people within our community to come in and have a great time! The pandemic was a blessing in a sense because it allowed us to create a different culture to make this is a safe space for queer people, especially Black and brown queer people.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

D.C. is such a blended city that it welcomes all.

What the city can improve upon

I believe that the city can improve in making queer safe spaces for Black [people] and POC [people of color] more welcoming! A lot of Black and POC people within [our] community do not feel welcome at certain queer spaces here in D.C. and that NEEDS TO BE CHANGED! I would also like to see more resources for LGBTQ+ youth to give them guidance through their journey because coming [out] isn’t the end but just the beginning of figuring out who you are.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am excited just [to] be outside again and hug my friends. Oh, and BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH!

@cp_daboss23

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.