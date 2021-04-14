Grassfed Media Champions Cannabis Clients

In 2013, Sacha Cohen started Grassfed Media as a way to support and bring attention to wellness brands, organizations and companies that look to have a positive impact on their communities and the world around them.

The UK-born media professional found writing to be a creative outlet early in life.

“I love magazines and was terrible at math, so going into publishing made sense,” she says. “I got my first taste of writing in college doing music reviews and then went directly into magazine publishing from there.”

Now a 25-year veteran of digital media, public relations, and marketing, Cohen has relied on her perseverance, resilience, creativity, and the ability to adapt quickly in making the Arlington, Virginia-based marketing company successful.

“Before I started the company, I had many years of experience in corporate America and I knew I wanted to create something different—a business that values integrity, good work and relationships,” she says. “I also care about the success of my clients in a very personal way. In fact, the long-term relationships that I’ve had with clients have brought the best results.”

That’s been proven with her work with cannabis companies as she started working with CBD in 2018 both nationally and in the D.C. region.

“Personally, I’ve been involved in the cannabis community for years, and I launched a series of events for women interested in cannabis and health in 2017,” Cohen says. “In the D.C. area, I work with District Hemp Botanicals, the leading CBD wellness retailer in the region. I’ve also worked with Rose Glow Tea Room, a woman-owned company that makes wonderful CBD-infused teas.”

Nationally, Grassfed Media has worked with leading online medical cannabis card platform prestodoctor.com; Trym, a cannabis cultivation software company, and others.

For her cannabis clients, Cohen works with them on refining their branding, messaging and positioning in the marketplace.

“A big focus of my work with all of my clients is ensuring they get top-tier media coverage both in the D.C. area and nationally,” she says. “I’ve had clients like District Hemp Botanicals appear on Cheddar TV, The Kojo Nnamdi Show, NBC, and in The Washington Post, Sweet Jane, MJ Business, and hundreds of other outlets.”

Cohen originally learned about the benefits of medical cannabis when a close family friend of hers was diagnosed with cancer.

“She went on to run one of the most well respected small cannabis farms in Northern California,” she says. “Her journey inspired me to learn as much as I could about the health and wellness benefits of the plant. I also began to educate myself about CBD and cannabis years ago when dealing with some of my own health issues, and I experienced the benefits first hand.”

Although cannabis has been slow to evolve in the region, Cohen believes that both recreational and medical cannabis will continue to mature throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia and hopes that the area will soon look more like Colorado and California.

“We’re obviously far behind the West Coast, and although medical cannabis is fairly well established here with a number of respected dispensaries in the region, recreational cannabis has a long way to go,” she says. “The fact that recreational cannabis is legal, yet the sale of recreational cannabis is illegal doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

With the new administration in place and Democrats having control of Congress, Cohen sees things heading in a more positive direction for the industry. In fact, she believes recreational sales may happen within the next year or so.

“There’s a lot of consolidation happening now, with large multi-state operators snapping up smaller brands,” she says. “Hopefully the independent operators will continue to thrive but that depends a lot on policy decisions. We will also likely see big strides made in research and education, especially as cannabis continues to be de-stigmatized. I hope that we will see more inclusion and diversity in both the recreational and medical cannabis and CBD space. And I’d like to continue to see more women leaders in the space.”

For more on Cohen and Grassfed Media, visit www.grassfedmedia.com and follow @grassfedmedia on Instagram.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.