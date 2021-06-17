LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Whit Washington, Esq.

WHIT WASHINGTON, ESQ. (they/them)

Attorney | Manager of Criminal Justice for Arnold Ventures | Supporter of the TGI Justice Project in Oakland, California + Law4BlackLives DC jail support line

Their focus as an attorney is on dismantling and abolishing the criminal legal system within the U.S.

Words to live by

“True community is based upon equality, mutuality and reciprocity. It affirms the richness of individual diversity as well as the common human ties that bind us together.” – Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray

Your impact on the District

More than the impact I have had on the city, the impact that the city has had on me is that it has given me the language and allowed me to develop the expertise to support people who get caught in the criminal legal system. Through my work with the Public Defender Service for D.C. and Law4BlackLives DC jail support, I have had the opportunity to give back to the D.C. community by addressing the issues people face when they encounter the criminal legal system at different stages.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Part of why the city is so welcoming for the LGBTQI+ community is that there are just so many LGBTQI+ folks in the city. There is a critical mass of LGBTQI+, so the diversity of LGBTQI+ people living here ensures there is a space — whether it is physical or emotional — and a people for everyone.

What the city can improve upon

I think the city can increase or improve its support [for] the LGBTQI+ community by centering the needs of BIPOC LGBTQI+ D.C. natives. One way to do this is to redistribute resources from MPD’s budget into free and culturally competent housing, free and culturally competent healthcare, free and culturally competent education, an affordable meal program, and enough money to take time off of work. Access to resources is as close as anyone can get to liberation within a capitalist system.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am the most excited about enjoying the city and the weather again and going on cute dates with my partner. D.C. is such a beautiful city, and not being able to experience it because it has been closed has been heartbreaking.

