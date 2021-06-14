LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Bianca Russo

BIANCA RUSSO (she/her)

Owner of Bianca Russo Fitness

Her fitness company is an all-virtual community for LGBTQIA2S+ people looking to get active, and is also ED (eating disorder) recovery safe.

Words to live by

We are capable of SO MUCH as humans, which is why I live by the simple phrase: “You got this.” For better or for worse, I have no fear.

Your impact on the District

My instinct is to remain humble. But, if I had to say, I would think that I have helped people in larger bodies access physical activity in a way that, perhaps, they had not previously been able to. Bianca Russo Fitness does not fat-shame or make assumptions about abilities. This has impacted the physical health and mental wellness of Washingtonians before and throughout the pandemic.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

D.C. is an inherently diverse community, and I think our progressive politics have a lot to do with the city being so accepting of differences — WHICH IS WHY WE NEED REPRESENTATION! However, we have a long way to go. Ever get into an Uber with a transphobic driver who is blasting gospel music and asking too many personal questions? It can still be scary out there, especially for our Black and POC neighbors.

What the city can improve upon

Fund Casa Ruby and end violence against homeless, trans youth. We need better policy!

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Launching the DC Pickleball Club, where I’ll be giving lessons as a certified pickleball coach, and sailing Flying Scots at Belle Haven Marina in my downtime.

@biancarussofitness // www.biancarussofitness.com + @dcpickleballclub // www.dcpickleballclub.org

