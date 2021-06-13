LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Shady Rose

SHADY ROSE (they/them/theirs)

Co-Executive director of Girls Rock! DC | Manager of events + publicity at Lost City Books | Lead singer of Lightmare | Co-founder of theater + live art group CodAko Entertainment

Words to live by

Life is too short not to be kind and earnest, to pursue your passions and values to their utmost, or to use every ounce of your energy building the better world and better life you want to see. But life is also too long not to take time to breathe, rest, find joy (both small and large), and to let quiet and stillness restore and strengthen you. Also, ghosts and aliens are real.

Your impact on the District

As a multidisciplinary arts and humanities person native to D.C., I have had the opportunity to build my internal values of cultural heritage, equity and justice into the pillars of who I am. This allows me to offer those experiences and values to all aspects of my work, whether it’s helping young people explore music/the arts and social justice through Girls Rock! DC; cultivating a progressive and informed readership at Lost City Books; melting faces with the anti-racist/anti-fascist lyrics at Lightmare shows; or writing and producing important under-told queer stories with CodAko Entertainment. I try my best to move through life not just with a positive impact but knowing that the future my community wants to build must be built in all corners.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

If you are queer in D.C., you might have heard it said that the LGBTQIA+ community in D.C. is “super small.” I think that’s true in some ways, but the reality is that there are SO many different walks of life in this community, so many different backgrounds, experiences, ages, ethnicities, creeds etc. There is a place for every beautiful aspect of what it means to be queer to each person, and furthermore, there is so much acceptance and overlap [among] these facets. It’s not that it’s small. It’s that we are a really strong, widely connected community.

What the city can improve upon

D.C. residents know what I mean when I say that this city has a few different layers of reality. There are those with the wealth and privilege to never know life-altering misfortune, then those who were born into or have fallen into really hard times, or have suffered injustices due to state violence. There is an incredible community of people trying to help bridge that gap and work towards a city where all people are safe and cared for. Despite this, the needs of unhoused and impoverished trans and queer folks, the needs of trans and queer sex workers, the needs of disabled and chronically ill people in our communities are not nearly prioritized enough.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

As D.C. reopens, I’m just looking forward to seeing the faces of my friends and community more often again. I want us to dance and celebrate each other — safely, of course. I’m excited for live music and performing arts to return to the stages. Most of all, I’m really excited for all those special little parties we throw for each other: fancy tea party in the park? Yes, please. Queer yoga on the rooftop? Excellent, yes thank you! Drag shows in a transformed warehouse? Take my money!

@mobius.rex // www.shadyrose.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.