LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Michael Edmonson

MICHAEL EDMONSON (he/him/his)

Co-Founder + CEO of Worthy Mentoring

Words to live by

If you can’t love yourself, how ya gonna love somebody else?

Your impact on the District

There really is no other place like the District: a place with so many passionate LGBTQ+ activists and human rights defenders. Through the Worthy Mentoring app, we connect these individuals to the larger LGBTQ+ community for mentorship and empowerment.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

I think it’s quite simple: acceptance. In the District, we value our differences and seek to understand, love and accept others regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or background. The LGBTQ+ community is truly welcome here.

What the city can improve upon

We can offer more genuine support, guidance and friendship to those struggling to find their voice and place within the LGBTQ+ community. The Worthy Mentoring app provides a great start and a safe platform for our community to either give back or seek support — no matter where you are in your journey of self-discovery.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Connecting with old friends again! Sharing meals and a happy hour with close friends is a true highlight of my life, and I cannot wait for more of those gatherings again.

@worthymentoring // worthymentoring.org

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.