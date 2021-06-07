LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Brixton Millner

BRIXTON MILLNER (he/him)

Sales development rep. by day | Self-employed barber by evening

Words to live by

“Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die today.” – James Dean

Your impact on the District

Hopefully, a positive one in which folks can sit in my barber chair and be their true, authentic selves: a super safe space where we get real and unleash the burdens of the outside world — and watch car-cleaning videos on YouTube!

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Because of our community itself. We, of course, have our smaller fractions of community within but, when we see each other, it just feels like home.

What the city can improve upon

To be frank, if we get more mixing of communities without the separation, it could work wonders.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Riding motorcycles to random destinations for ice cream or our favorite spots with my girlfriend and friends!

@brix.thebarber

