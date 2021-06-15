LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Avanti Fernandez | Mane Squeeze

AVANTI FERNANDEZ | MANE SQUEEZE (she/her)

A lot of her creativity and inspiration comes from her amazing and brilliant students.

Words to live by

Do it for the love. Don’t do it for the likes.

Your impact on the District

I have always been unafraid to show up as myself. When I threw my first event back in 2009 at the Warehouse Loft, it was a MUCH different scene in D.C. I was inspired to throw an event that created space for people who looked like me, who were layered and complex and whose music taste was wide-ranging. My events were for the LGBTQ+ community, but gained so much traction across different communities, and grew to be extremely inclusive. That wasn’t my goal initially, but it felt great to watch people from different backgrounds connect over the music and art they loved.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Over the years, there has been a pivot in the culture here. I don’t feel as alienated walking into restaurants and public spaces, and get a few less side eyes (lol). It feels like despite our recent Trump era, culturally, D.C. is progressing.

What the city can improve upon

Like most side effects of gentrification, it is very difficult to find space and/or rent space to host LGBTQ+ events, conversations and initiatives. I think the city needs to be more intentional about creating avenues for access to marginalized communities.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

To be quite honest, I’ve missed concerts more than anything. While I don’t feel 100% safe going back inside venues just yet, I am excited for outdoor shows and socially distant fun.

