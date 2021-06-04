LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Joseph Ireland

JOSEPH IRELAND (he/him/his)

Founder + creative director of J.D. Ireland Interior Architecture & Design

Words to live by

Always buy what you should’ve bought the first time.

Your impact on the District

D.C. can be so buttoned-up and I like to shake that up. When it comes to how I impact the people around me, I consider myself simultaneously a connector of talented artisans, to people who might not have had a connection to the decorative arts, and a teacher to an engaging clientele. I also think I bring humor and comfortability to people’s homes and lives.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

D.C. welcomes people dedicated to positive change, which has thus created a fairly robust LGBTQ+ community. People want to be with their people!

What the city can improve upon

Overall, I don’t think D.C. lacks diversity [or] uniqueness. Improving LGBTQ+ support should start in the classroom, and that sentiment reaches far beyond the District line. It’s ultimately all about understanding and education.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

We had no real summer of 2020, so this summer I’m all about watching the city come back to life.

@jdirelanddesign // www.jdireland.com

