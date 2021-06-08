LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Mykie Moll

MYKIE MOLL (he/him)

Executive chef for Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Words to live by

Treat others the way you want to be treated. A bit corny, I know, but I truly believe if everyone lived by this, we would live in a kinder world.

Your impact on the District

Restaurants can be extremely toxic work environments. Being an executive chef, I am able to create a safe work space for ALL humans, where we are a team and treat each other with respect.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

I feel like there are many reasons! The reason I have felt so at home is because of ALOHO (A League of Her Own). I do not think I would have been able to transition last year without the support of the humans I have met at that bar.

What the city can improve upon

I would love to see more queer spaces that do not solely focus on cis gay men. It has been very exciting to read about As You Are (AYA) Bar coming to D.C. soon, and I hope to see more spaces to come after that.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

So I am definitely biased on this one, but the opening of Crazy Aunt Helen’s. The restaurant is LGBTQ+ owned and managed. We will also have live music, fun community activities and performances. We already have Sherry Vine booked to come perform this August.

@chefmykiemoll

