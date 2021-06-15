LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Sloane A.L. Spencer

SLOANE SPENCER (they/them/theirs)

Production administrator at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Words to live by

Fate loves the fearless!

Your impact on the District

At work, I’m known as a mentor and point person for trans and nonbinary employees and artists. I want to make sure they are respected and taken care of.

What the city can improve upon

There needs to be more support for people of trans experience.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

First dates and running into friends at The Midlands [Beer Garden].

@sloanedotstar // www.shakespearetheatre.org

