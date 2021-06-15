Culture
LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Sloane A.L. Spencer
June 15, 2021 @ 12:00pm
SLOANE SPENCER (they/them/theirs)
Production administrator at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Words to live by
Fate loves the fearless!
Your impact on the District
At work, I’m known as a mentor and point person for trans and nonbinary employees and artists. I want to make sure they are respected and taken care of.
What the city can improve upon
There needs to be more support for people of trans experience.
What you’re looking forward to most this summer
First dates and running into friends at The Midlands [Beer Garden].
@sloanedotstar // www.shakespearetheatre.org
