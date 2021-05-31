LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Lana Duran

LANA DURAN (she/her)

Baker + Owner at Online Bakery Lana’s

Words to live by

Life’s too short to not be happy, so do what makes you happy and live life for yourself — no one else.

Your impact on the District

I help with seemingly small deeds: bringing leftover pastries from a coffee shop I baked at to the displaced under the bridges in NoMa, raising money through my IG following to fund relief supplies to protesters during BLM protests and [giving] leftover supplies to the displaced around D.C.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The LGBTQ+ community is welcoming because we can all empathize with being outcast, shunned or unwanted at some point in our lives, and we don’t want anyone else to ever feel that way. Plus, [it’s a] great way to make new friends and network!

What the city can improve upon

Funding for safe spaces where LGBTQ+ youth can gather, find resources and be themselves so that there may be less displaced LGBTQ+ youth in D.C.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Finally seeing my family in New York, DC Fray bocce, Capital Pride Parade and, possibly, parties!

@nogoodlana + @sogoodlana // www.lanasdc.com

