LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Cey Cey Green

CEY CEY GREEN (they/them/she/her)

D.C. Elementary School Teacher

Words to live by

“We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing each other.” – Luciano De Crescenzo

Your impact on the District

Both professionally and personally, I hope my impact is that through living life as my authentic self, I am also creating space for other people to do the same.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Because the District is not afraid to boldly celebrate us! You look around and there are rainbow flags, organizations that support us and our needs, plenty of support for Pride events, and plenty of other clear examples that this city is a welcoming environment [for] us.

What the city can improve upon

By understanding that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to supporting the community. While I see the community boldly celebrated around the city, it would be nice to see the same support for queer Black folks or trans people. Those of us that fit under the umbrella should feel just as supported as our cis/white/man counterparts, but that isn’t always the case.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Dancing with my friends! It’s been way too long!

@ceyonce

