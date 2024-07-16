Groovin’ at DelFest 2024: Music, Memories, and More

Nestled in the picturesque mountains of Western Maryland at the The Allegany Fairgrounds, DelFest 2024 once again brought together a vibrant community of music lovers, families, and performers for a weekend of extraordinary bluegrass, Americana, and roots music. The festival has become a cherished annual tradition for fans from near and far.

From its humble beginnings in 2008, DelFest has grown into a much-anticipated event, drawing thousands to the Allegany County Fairgrounds each Memorial Day weekend. The festival’s namesake, Del McCoury, and his family have been the heart and soul of this gathering, welcoming attendees with open arms and fostering a sense of community that extends far beyond the stage.

As always, the McCoury family set the tone for the weekend, with Del’s sons Ronnie and Rob, and their respective bands, the Travelin’ McCourys and the Del McCoury Band, delivering performances that left audiences in awe. The multigenerational family affair was a testament to the enduring legacy of bluegrass music, passed down from one generation to the next.

The festival fostered a strong sense of community, with activities like the unofficial DelFest Beer Share coordinated by long time DelFest attendee Scott Samborn which gave people a chance to throw Delbows with old friends and meet new ones before the music got started on Thursday. Other community-building events included the DelFest Academy band scramble, yoga sessions, and a vibrant family camping area.

While the music was undoubtedly the main attraction, DelFest 2024 offered so much more than just stellar performances. The festival’s family-friendly atmosphere was evident throughout the weekend, with a dedicated kid zone and family camping area providing a safe and engaging space for the youngest attendees. As Robin Paulman, a local Cumberland resident, shared, “My family and I have been coming to every single Delfest. Our son was four the first one. We look forward to it every year. It’s wonderful. We are in our happy place.“

Beyond the fairgrounds, DelFest’s impact on the Western Maryland region was palpable. Again this year money was raised for the DelFest Foundation, a private foundation with a rich and exciting history built upon the music, values, and ideals of the legendary bluegrass musician, Del McCoury, and his family. Their mission is to nurture a strong community, raise awareness of social justice issues, and support a healthy environment. They have given almost $1,000,000 to the Western Maryland community. As Del’s Army co-founder Darren Jones explained, “To date, we’ve given over $20,000 to the Western Maryland Food Bank, and over 10 tons of food.” The festival’s commitment to giving back to the local community is a testament to the values that underpin this remarkable event. On Friday and Saturday morning McClintock Distilling once again hosted the Bloody Mary bar. As in past years, a percent of the proceeds go to support DelFest charities.

The sense of community extended beyond the fans and organizers, reaching deep into the hearts of the performers themselves. Eddie Lightner, a musician who held the release of his first album Notes of Life, at DelFest, eloquently captured the festival’s spirit: “DelFest is like an amoeba of good-hearted people that work together to make this world a better place. The jams are incredible! Everyone works as a cohesive organism. How can I make the person next to me sound a little better?”

Musical collaborations were a highlight of the weekend, with artists from various genres coming together to create unforgettable moments. Standout performances included Greensky Bluegrass’s high-energy set, featuring guest appearances from Ronnie McCoury and Del himself; Leftover Salmon’s late-night jam session, which saw a rotating cast of special guests; and the emotional gospel set led by Dré Anders, paying tribute to festival founder Roy Carter. Dre and others honored the memory of Meghan Lewis, a member of the DelFest family who was a victim of senseless violence.

DelFest 2024 also showcased the next generation of bluegrass talent both on stage and through the DelFest Academy, an immersive experience where aspiring musicians had the opportunity to learn from and jam with seasoned professionals. Local D.C. area musician and first-time attendee Noah Booz, a member of the DelFest Academy winning scramble band said, “The Ramen Noodlers were very un-serious and just out to have fun. I think the name Ramen Noodlers confirms it. They played “The Tower ” by Cabinet. Booz commented, “With all of the other great bands competing, we just got lucky. I recommend the Academy to anyone who wants to improve their playing while having fun.”

As the festival came to a close, the Travelin’ McCourys and guests took the stage for the traditional final late-night show, a multigenerational celebration of music, family, and the enduring spirit of Appalachia. With family members and others of all ages packed onto the Music Hall stage, including Heaven, Jacob, and Del’s youngest grandson, Vassar, the band treated the crowd to a mesmerizing performance that encapsulated the very essence of DelFest.

In the words of Del McCoury himself, “When I walked on the grounds here… I told Roy (Carter), ‘I’ve played a lot of festivals in my lifetime, and this is as beautiful, or more beautiful, than any I’ve played.'” DelFest 2024 was a resounding affirmation of that sentiment, a testament to the enduring power of music to bring people together, foster community, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of bluegrass music.

