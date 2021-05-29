LGTBQ+ Names to Know: KC Cambrel | KC B. Yoncé

KC CAMBREL | KC B. YONCÉ (he/him)

Drag Queen | Event Host | DJ

He’s worked at countless venues across the District but considers his home bars to be Number Nine and Trade.

Words to live by

Be kind. Keep it professional. Zoom out.

Your impact on the District

Representation for the queens [of] color. I try to be as inclusive and supportive as possible when casting shows. So I try to lead by example and give encouragement to other queens in the community.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

It has no choice! We are here and LGBTQ people are very active members of every facet of the D.C. community.

What the city can improve upon

By finally becoming a state with actual representation in Congress. Protecting the rights of LGBTQ people, specifically transgender people of color, needs to be a hot topic of discussion and support.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Bringing back “Slay My Name,” my monthly drag show. I miss throwing parties, performing and hosting events SO MUCH!

@kcbyonce // fb.com/kc.b.yonce

