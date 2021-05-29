LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Charity Blackwell

CHARITY BLACKWELL (she/ hers)

D.O.P.E (Director of Poetry Events) at Busboys and Poets | Director of Creative Arts and Educations at DC SCORES

Words to live by

“You can regain back anything but time wasted!” – Kevin Gates

Your impact on the District

I try to show up as my full self and bring my full self to all of the work I do. I make sure that anything I touch within the organizations I am a part of pushes for inclusion and brave spaces. From the curriculum that I develop for my kids at DC SCORES, to the events I manage at Busboys and Poets, I strive for everyone to feel seen, heard and valued.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The District is the first place where I was able to show up as my full unapologetic self as an artist. The diversity and welcoming energy that the District exudes allows a person like me to explore my full creativity with no boundaries or barriers.

What the city can improve upon

The city needs more spaces exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community to gather and support each other — creative spaces, especially as the city is rich with extremely talented individuals and groups from the community!

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am excited about getting back onstage in person with my artists and kids. The virtual space has been a great experience and placeholder for events. But there is NOTHING like sharing and hearing art in community with people in person!

@charityjoyceblackwell // www.charityblackwell.com

