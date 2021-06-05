LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Arvind Manocha

ArviARVIND MANOCHA (he/him/his)

President + CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

Words to live by

Integrity, patience, humor, loyalty.

How would you describe your impact in the DMV, either within your industry or on a personal level?

I share a great responsibility in helping bring people together, in front of their favorite artists. I think this past year, especially, we were reminded how important that experience is — and how the arts help make any community a better place in which to live.

Why is the DMV a welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community?

Where there is an ever-steady flow of smart young people into the mix, acceptance and tolerance follows.

What the city can improve upon

As always, and as is the case everywhere, by continually pushing for equality via every possible mechanism available to it.

What are you most excited about doing this summer as DMV reopens?

What else — going to concerts at Wolf Trap!

@arvind.manocha // www.wolftrap.org

