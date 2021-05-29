LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Chord Bezerra

CHORD BEZERRA (he/him/his)

Founder of District CoOp | Graphic Designer | DJ

Words to live by

It’s not about falling down. It’s about getting back up.

Your impact on the District

Whether it is design, fashion or music, I love being able to create. More importantly, I love being able to share those creations and contribute to my community.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The District is a one-of-kind melting pot of people from around the world. I think that helps people to really appreciate and be open to diversity in any form.

What the city can improve upon

I think the city could invest more to support LGBTQ+ nonprofits, especially the organizations doing outreach to the most vulnerable members of our community. We all have to be in this together.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I miss seeing the community come together, especially around music and dancing. It always reminds me of what a beautifully diverse city we live in.

@district_coop // www.districtcoop.com

