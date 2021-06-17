LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Dr. Imani Woody

DR. IMANI WOODY (she/her/hers)

Founder + CEO of Mary’s House for Older Adults, Inc.

Words to live by

“I made a difference [to] that one.” – “The Star Thrower” (or “starfish story”) by Loren Eiseley

Your impact on the District

My impact in D.C. is to create sight among its citizens of the presence of LGBTQ/SGL [same gender loving] elders and advocating solutions so that their specific needs, particularly in housing [and] social isolation, be addressed.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

One reason is that we have an exhaustive list of some of the best rules and regulations of any city or state banning discrimination. One cannot be discriminated by reason of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, place of residence or business, and status as a victim or family member of a victim of domestic violence, a sexual offense, or stalking. AND these rules are enforced for a welcoming place to be.

What the city can improve upon

More money and other resources can be provided to increase affordable housing across the board, but especially for LGBTQ/SGL. Encourage more cultural competence training, not only for D.C. government employees but [for] the agencies and organizations that receive funding, and/or resources from the city.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Hosting some communal dining experiences (do I hear cookouts?) for our constituents and our biological and logical families.

[email protected] // www.maryshousedc.org

