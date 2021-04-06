Notable Summer Bar + Restaurant Reopenings to Try this Spring

As Covid-19 related dining restrictions ease and vaccinations rise, many restaurants and bars in the city are reopening for limited dine-in services, whether inside or outside. Many have large dining rooms or a sizable outdoor patio or streatery where the required social distancing is easier to implement with the current restrictions. Capitalize on the warmer days ahead at these spots that are fresh out of hibernation mode for spring.

Below are links to each restaurant’s official website or social media page; click each link for more info, hours, official reopening dates, and services for the most up-to-date information.



Ada’s on the River

Alexandria’s waterside restaurant, Ada’s on the River is also now open for lunch on weekdays featuring a wood grilled fish sandwich, smoked ricotta gnocchi and more. Partner restaurant BARCA Pier & Wine Bar featuring Mediterranean bites and a wine bar also waterside is another option in the neighborhood.

American Ice Company

Draft beers, picklebacks and swachos (barbecue pork nachos) are back at this U Street hangout after they shut down fall and uncertainty around reopening. The revived service here means casual weekend afternoon hangs are back in the mix.

Backroom at Capo Deli

This Shaw speakeasy set behind the deli’s refrigerator has had a wildly popular run with its Fauci Pouchy packaged cocktails, and now they have reopened the bar with classic cocktails and vaccine themed drinks.

Colada Shop

The 14th street location of this colorful Cuban café reopened its rooftop with a new mural as the backdrop to sip on cocktails and Cuban pastries and sandwiches.

Columbia Room Spritz Garden

If you are into spritzes, this will be your spot for the summer. Brought to you by Blagden Alley cocktail bar Columbia Room, the Spritz Garden features multiple outdoor spaces including the rooftop patio and streatery with a menu of sprizes, cocktails and snacks.

The Eleanor Silver Spring

This massive arcade and bowling bar reopens in Silver Spring with multiple outdoor patios, beers on tap, and creative bar food. Stop by for a cocktail, then play a few rounds in the arcade or mini bowling lounge and top it off with a wood fired pizza for dinner.

Electric Cool Aid

The outdoor Shaw space with eclectic frozen drinks and bright murals around the space is open again with outdoor seating (only) available under or outside a tent. A revolving set of food trucks will be back to keep customers fed.

Hill Prince

This H Street corridor bar that is set in a restored carriage house reopened in April and a newly landscaped patio will be opening soon. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are the focus, along with light snacks.

Rebel Taco

On site dining reopened at this colorful graffiti filled U street taco and tequila bar which will continue to house the Rebel Margherita pizza pop-up featuring Mexican-ish pizzas. Bottomless brunch is also available.

Rooster and Owl

This 14th Street corridor tasting menu restaurant has now reopened for dine in both indoors and on the patio. The four-course, $75 menu is set up to be a hybrid of shared plates and a tasting menu, with options such as the popular Carolina-style barbecue carrots, duck confit and brie custard.

Sandlot Southeast

At this shipping container bar in Navy Yard, a new social equity program sponsored by UberEats will see a rotating group of chefs and food trucks from Black-owned businesses starting April 1. Wine, beer, and bottled cocktails made with cold pressed juices from Turning Natural will also be offered.

Slate Wine Bar

Slate Wine Bar is expanding to the patio with a Spanish-style happy hour perfect for enjoying the warm weather. The new patio will offer a curated tapas menu by chef Danny Lledo, specialty cocktails, and imported wine and beer. Diners should keep an eye out for paella samplings on the patio with the most awarded paella chef in the U.S.!

Via Sophia

At the downtown Hamilton Hotel, the Italian restaurant bar Via Sophia reopens in April with a redone patio, wood fired pizzas and drinks overlooking Franklin Park.

Victura Park

This massive wine and beer garden at the REACH at the Kennedy Center is opening in April with batched cocktails, wine and beer and visiting chefs providing snacks via outdoor grilling stations. The gorgeously landscaped space has numerous picnic tables along with plenty of grassy areas to throw your own blanket.

