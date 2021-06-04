LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Andra “AJ” Johnson

ANDRA “AJ” JOHNSON (she/her)

Managing partner + beverage director of Serenata, Spritz by Serenata + Zumo

Words to live by

No one has time for handholding. If the door is open, it’s your responsibility to walk through it.

Your impact on the District

I’m certain what I create behind the bar is engaging and delicious, but I think my stance, statements and subsequent programming pertaining to the lack of visibility for Black-owned restaurants and Black chefs in the DMV has had much more of a profound impact on the District when it comes to the restaurant industry. It has led to a surge of support and awareness of Black-owned business within the DMV.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Growing up in a small town or in the suburbs, there are a lot of times when you may feel alone or awkward if you are the only out LGBTQIA+ in a space. D.C. has always been interesting, in that no matter where I am in the city, I’m never the only queer person in the room. You can find your chosen family here. The oldest lesbian bar in the country was here. There is so much support for the LGBTQIA+ community and businesses in D.C.

What the city can improve upon

All of these wonderful things I have to say about D.C. and the welcoming attitude towards LGBTQIA+ comes with a grain of salt. The caveat being that the narrative is different and not as supportive for young Black LGBTQIA+ folx. Community resources and outreach programs need to be set up that are specifically geared to Black youth who are having trouble finding support at home or in their communities. It is a very clique-y community here. If you don’t fit into a certain mold, it is much more difficult to feel like you are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community here.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Honestly, going to the zoo with my partner and finally being able to sit inside and have martinis at a hotel bar.

@whiteplatesblackfaces // [email protected] // www.serenatadc.com

