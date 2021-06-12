LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Britt Rheault

BRITT RHEAULT (she/her/hers)

Senior director of sports at DC Fray

Words to live by

“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” – Sue Bird, Seattle Storm guard // former UConn Husky player

Your impact on the District

My impact has been community building: bringing people together and doing whatever I can, and we as a company can, to make fun possible and bring experiences to everyone who joins the Fray community. The LGBTQ-focused leagues we’ve offered in the past have given a safer place for everybody to participate in. Additionally, through our virtual side of the house, I’ve had a lot of experience running our speed dating and other LGBTQ events.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

D.C. is very progressive and has become a much bluer space, which creates a safer area for the LGBTQ+ community. But for my core focus of the lesbian side of the community, there isn’t a major outlet for us. There’s a rotating outlet of different places to go at different times, and we have ALOHO [A League of Her Own], but in comparison to the amount of bars for gay men in this city, what we have is not even close to what they have.

What the city can improve upon

The city could be more proactive in supporting not only the lesbian community, but the trans community, too. We need more support, funding and pushing to have a safe space for everybody that’s involved, not just the gay men of D.C. We need more representation in the other categories of the LGBTQ+ community — and not only in the bar scene, but just in general for things around the city.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Oh man, hot girl summer. It’s going to be lit. There’s going to be a lot happening. Just seeing everybody again is going to be fantastic. There’s a lot of people I’ve stayed in touch with and seen through video, but it is very exciting that we’ll be getting back to our routines of seeing each other out and participating in day and evening activities together.

@theofficialb.ro // www.dcfray.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.