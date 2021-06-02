LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Clarence J. Fluker

CLARENCE J. FLUKER (he/him)

Director of Community Engagement at the Association of American Medical Colleges

Words to live by

“If I didn’t define myself for myself, I would be crunched into other people’s fantasies for me and eaten alive.” – Audre Lorde

“You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live any life at all.” – James Baldwin

Your impact on the District

Earl, Riley, Ron, Cornelius, Everett, Ernest, Darrin and other Black men in the generation before me opened social, political and professional doors for me to show up as my authentic self. My hope is that since I’ve walked through those doors, I’ve done a good job at inviting others in and setting up the room for those that will come after me.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The welcoming environment and opportunities for LGBTQ+ people in the District today are the direct result of decades of activism, policymaking, and community building by our elders. We should be forever grateful for those who paved the way.

What the city can improve upon

The city must find more creative and impactful ways to address affordable housing. A diverse LGBTQ+ community cannot thrive here if we cannot live here. It is important to retain residents who’ve helped nurture our community and to attract new diverse residents to help grow and sustain our community.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I am excited about summer arts programming in D.C. I am looking forward to the “Kristine Mays: Rich Soil” exhibit on the grounds of Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens and a live outdoor performance of “Homegrown,” an innovative partnership with THEARC Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and SPIT DAT, D.C.’s longest-running open mic.

