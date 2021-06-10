LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Monika Nemeth

MONIKA NEMETH (she/her/hers)

Commissioner of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 3F06 | Chair of the ANC Rainbow Caucus

Words to live by

Always do right by others.

Your impact on the District

I have had an impact in D.C. by being the first openly trans person elected to office as an ANC Commissioner. In addition to serving my constituents, it has given me a greater forum through which I can advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in general, particularly for trans women of color, LGBTQ+ youth and LGBTQ+ seniors. I was one of the founders of the ANC Rainbow Caucus in 2019, which brought together LGBTQ+ ANC Commissioners from across D.C. to work together on issues [that] are important to the LGBTQ+ community and advocate for the community within the District government.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The District has the highest per-capita population of LGBTQ+ persons because it is an open, welcoming cosmopolitan city that also has strict civil rights laws that protect LGBTQ+ people.

What the city can improve upon

Through the funding of necessary programs. Much of the LGBTQ+ community struggles economically and during the Covid crisis were hit hard. The things for which I advocate are not simply nice-to-have items, but are in fact critical needs for members of our society who are most at risk.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Going swimming at Banneker Pool and seeing all my friends I haven’t seen in person in over a year.

@TheMonikaNemeth on Twitter and Instagram

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.