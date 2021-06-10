Play
LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Eric North
June 10, 2021 @ 3:00pm
ERIC NORTH (he/him)
CEO of Performance Rejuvenation Center | Managing partner of Stretch Works | “The Happiness Warrior” motivational speaker, writer and TV personality
Words to live by
Every day is a great day!
Your impact on the District
I’m a multi-business owner and job creator in Washington, D.C. My mission is to provide a safe, empowering and inclusive environment for everyone.
How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community
Diversity, and the sense of community that develops from it, is our strength over many other cities that I’ve visited and worked in. I always miss D.C. and its people when I’m out of town. Coming home always feels good!
What the city can improve upon
The more visibility, the better. We can change the world!
What you’re looking forward to most this summer
Making new friends and creating more opportunities for everyone.
www.prcindc.com // www.stretchworkz.com // www.thehappinesswarrior1.com
