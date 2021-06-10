LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Eric North

ERIC NORTH (he/him)

CEO of Performance Rejuvenation Center | Managing partner of Stretch Works | “The Happiness Warrior” motivational speaker, writer and TV personality

Words to live by

Every day is a great day!

Your impact on the District

I’m a multi-business owner and job creator in Washington, D.C. My mission is to provide a safe, empowering and inclusive environment for everyone.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Diversity, and the sense of community that develops from it, is our strength over many other cities that I’ve visited and worked in. I always miss D.C. and its people when I’m out of town. Coming home always feels good!

What the city can improve upon

The more visibility, the better. We can change the world!

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Making new friends and creating more opportunities for everyone.

www.prcindc.com // www.stretchworkz.com // www.thehappinesswarrior1.com

