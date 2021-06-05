LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Lemz

LEMZ (he/they)

DJ | Musician | Event producer for BENT at 9:30 Club + Sleaze at Wonderland Ballroom

Words to live by

Go with the flow. As cliche as it sounds, this is something I’ve learned to apply to every aspect of my life. I don’t plan ahead too often — whether that’s my calendar, a DJ set, a studio session or running an event. Something unexpected is always going to come up, and it’s crucial to be able to roll with it!

Your impact on the District

It’s still surreal how much this city has embraced me and allowed me to thrive. I still can’t believe I get to work with so many incredible people and iconic venues. On a personal level, D.C. has led me to my husband, my professional partners, and a beautiful queer scene that has helped me find myself – I wouldn’t be where I am without any of them.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

I really mean it when I say — the community itself. Some of the best people I’ve ever met are here, and really do make this city special.

What the city can improve upon

Police reform. Decriminalization of sex work. Better protection for our trans siblings. Affordable housing.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I’m excited to see all the new music DJs are going to be playing. After a year of not gigging, I’m sure a bunch of us have quite a lot of new finds. I can’t wait for the random nights running into friends and ending up wherever! I’m ready for ALL THE HUGS.

@djlemz // www.djlemz.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.