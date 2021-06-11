LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Brendan Padgett

BRENDAN PADGETT (he/him)

Director of public relations at The Kennedy Center

Words to live by

To quote my favorite movie, “Auntie Mame”: “Live! Life’s a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!”

Your impact on the District

I often joke that what I do is “bring jazz hands to the people,” but in reality, I have the best job in the world: I get to share the stories of artists from D.C. and around the world whose work reflects the rich spectrum of the human experience.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

The diversity of this city is its greatest strength, and I like to think that most of its citizens know it. Not only is the community welcoming, but it shows up when it matters: in support, in activism and in celebration.

What the city can improve upon

The past year has been difficult on all of us, but many LGBTQ+ artists and performers have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And yet we have all turned to art — whether on screens or in distanced settings — to get us through. It is time to pay them back, D.C. So, as we begin to reopen, be sure to get out there and support these amazing people who have done so much for our spirits.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I can’t wait to get into all of D.C.’s amazing performing arts venues. There is NOTHING like a communal live arts experience with other humans. I’ve missed that so much!

@brenpadg // www.kennedy-center.org

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.