If You Like Piña Coladas

National Piña Colada Day is just around the corner on July 10th, and we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting and innovative takes on this beloved tropical drink in and around the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area.

Drink: Not Your Traditional Piña Colada

Price: $18

Details: Seven Reasons’ vibrant CityCenter location brings you a cocktail that’s anything but ordinary. The “Not Your Traditional Piña Colada” features a refined blend of Tropical Myers, Havana Club, Pineapple, Coconut, Cloves, Laurel, and Cardamom, all topped with a light boozy foam. It’s a sophisticated take that promises to refresh your senses.

Drink: Non-Alcoholic Piña Colada

Price: $13

Details: For those who prefer their piña colada sans alcohol, Surreal offers a whimsical alternative. This delightful beverage combines Zero Proof Spirit, Pineapple, Coconut, and Condensed Milk, making it a creamy, dreamy delight.

Drink: Classic Piña Colada

Price: $10 during happy hour ($14 regular)

Details: Immigrant Food serves up a classic piña colada that’s both delicious and budget-friendly during happy hour. This tropical treat is made with rum, pineapple juice, Pandan Coconut Milk, and Lime. Happy Hour: Tuesday-Saturday, 3PM-6:30PM

Drink: Charanda Colada

Price: $15

Details: Crowned the #1 Best New Restaurant in DC by the Washington Post, Pascual offers the “Charanda Colada.” This refreshing drink features charanda, piña, coconut cream, passionfruit, and angostura bitters, providing a unique and flavorful experience.

Drink: EUTAW STREET

Price: –

Details: Daniel Todd, Bar Director for the MICHELIN-starred The Dabney and Petite Cerise, brings us the “EUTAW STREET.” This frozen cocktail combines 3-year rum, émile vergeois mango, lime, and coconut meringue, offering a luxurious, icy delight.

Drink: Ango Colada

Price: $16

Details: Adding a Parisian twist to a classic, Primrose introduces the “Ango Colada.” This cocktail blends white rum, Campari, Ango, coconut, and pineapple, creating a sophisticated yet summery drink.

Drink: MAJA’S ORINOCO

Price: $17

Details: Transport yourself to the tropics with Alma Cocina Latina’s “MAJA’S ORINOCO.” Made with Ten to One White Rum, Banane du Bresil, pepita orgeat, pineapple, and limonera ants, this drink uses authentic Latin ingredients for an exotic piña colada experience.

Drink: Sunshine Daydream

Price: $15

Details: The perfect vacation companion, Ruse’s “Sunshine Daydream” features locally made, female-owned Lyon rum, paired with pineapple, coconut, and lime. The coconut cream beautifully contrasts the pineapple and lime’s acidity, mirroring the rum’s sweetness.

Gather your friends, head to these spots, and toast to summer with a piña colada in hand. Cheers!