LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Esther Ciammachilli

ESTHER CIAMMACHILLI (she/her)

Morning Edition Host at WAMU 88-5

Words to live by

It’s never too late to carve [out] a new path in life.

Your impact on the District

I’m fortunate to be part of the extraordinary and dedicated team of journalists at WAMU [who] serve this dynamic community. I hear from listeners all the time who tell me that WAMU, and I, are a part of their daily routines. It’s a privilege that I never take for granted.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

I will never forget the image of Edie Windsor on the steps of the Supreme Court following the announcement of the decision in U.S. v. Windsor (2013). The decision struck down the Defense of Marriage Act and became the precedent for the eventual legalization of same-sex marriage. D.C. is where some of the biggest battles for LGBTQ+ rights are fought and won. To me, it’s hallowed ground.

What the city can improve upon

Sadly, the pandemic has forced many gay bars to close. I cannot overstate the impact gay bars had on my young adult life, as I searched for safe spaces where I could meet people like me. I’d love to see the District put forth resources to help bring those spaces back. Bars aren’t the only safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, but they play an important role in creating that welcoming atmosphere in a city.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I’m really excited to be able to celebrate Pride with friends and family IN REAL LIFE. I might be the only person who gets choked up at the sight of the vast sea of rainbow flags that don city neighborhoods and buildings in June. I know we’re not out of the pandemic woods yet, but I’m hopeful that safe, in-person celebrations will be able to resume this year.

