In honor of District Fray’s April issue celebrating D.C.’s cannabis community, we are proud to present our first-ever High and Go Seek illustration. E$ hid 42 jazz cabbage cigarettes throughout this entire illustration. See if you can find them all.

Follow E$ on Instagram @theedollarsign.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.