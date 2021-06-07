Life
LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Kyle Meeks
June 7, 2021 @ 12:00pm
KYLE MEEKS
Realtor + vice president of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Words to live by
Show me, don’t tell me.
Your impact on the District
Helping people find a place they call home that inspires them.
How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community
It is a very accepting, safe place to live your true self.
What the city can improve upon
I think the city is doing a good job to support the community.
What you’re looking forward to most this summer
Travel.
@kylejmeeks // www.premierpartnersdc.com/about/kyle-meeks
