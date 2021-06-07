LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Kyle Meeks

KYLE MEEKS

Realtor + vice president of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Words to live by

Show me, don’t tell me.

Your impact on the District

Helping people find a place they call home that inspires them.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

It is a very accepting, safe place to live your true self.

What the city can improve upon

I think the city is doing a good job to support the community.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Travel.

@kylejmeeks // www.premierpartnersdc.com/about/kyle-meeks

