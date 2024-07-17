Your Guide to the 2024 DC JazzFest

Plan Your DC JazzFest Itinerary

Getting Tickets

Getting to the Wharf

What to Bring

Insider Festival Tips

Where to Eat + Drink

Where to Find Bathrooms

Jazz of all genres and melodies will provide the soundtrack for the District as DC JazzFest celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer from August 28 to September 1. The five-day festival – which is one of the biggest in the country – features an absolutely stacked lineup of top local and international jazz artists, with more than 80 concerts on multiple performance stages in neighborhoods around town. It culminates with the blockbuster main event over Labor Day weekend on August 31 through September 1 at The Wharf, with free and ticketed events across six stages, both indoors and outdoors.

Bringing together fans from diverse musical backgrounds, this festival is a testament to jazz’s enduring influence and its seamless blend with contemporary sounds. Whether you are a jazz aficionado, a music lover, or simply looking to immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural scene of the nation’s capital, DC JazzFest is an event that should not be missed. After all, what better place to celebrate jazz than the birthplace of Duke Ellington? Get ready to celebrate all the ways in which it’s still thriving!

PLAN YOUR DC JAZZFEST ITINERARY

Gather your crew and get familiar with the festival schedule highlights.

8.28

DC Jazzfest at Franklin Park

Stomp your feet to the jazz-infused go-go beat of WAMMIE Award-winning band the JoGo Project lead by homegrown talent Elijah Jamal Balbed. Free. 1332 I St NW, DC

DC Jazzfest at Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Before he jets off on an international tour, bassist Eliot Seppa, a DC native and Howard University alum that started playing the upright bass at nine years old and the electric bass at 14, graces the renowned Millennium Stage for a free performance. Free. 2700 F St NW, DC

DC Jazzfest at the Embassy of Australia

Guests at the newly renovated embassy are in store for an electrifying night. Australia’s beloved ‘genius of jazz’ and Australian Jazz Hall of Fame inductee James Morrison is set to deliver an unforgettable trumpet – for which he is internationally known – performance. The night also features Lakecia Benjamin, an ascending and dynamic alto saxophonist and three time GRAMMY-nominee who fuses traditional conceptions of jazz, hip-hop, and soul. Tickets will go live on July 9. 1601 Massachusetts Ave NW, DC

DC Jazzfest at Carlyle Room

JazzDC All-Stars, a who’s who of the DMV’s best jazz musicians under the direction of local mainstay Allyn Johnson. Musicians in the ensemble include pianist Janelle Gill, trombonists Leon Rawlins and Reginald Cyntje, saxophonist Tedd Baker, and others. Tickets will go live on July 9. 1350 I Street NW, DC

8.29

DC Jazzfest at Takoma Station

Known as the “Real Jazz Whisperer” for his hard-charging and soulful post-bop style, saxophonist Paul Carr’s big soulful sound evokes the legendary jazz musicians John Coltrane and Joe Henderson. Joined by the Junto Trio, it’ll be an unforgettable musical experience in a historic jazz venue.Tickets will go live on July 9. 6914 4th St NW, DC

DC Jazzfest at Mr. Henry’s

This is a moment that promises to be unforgettable, filled with the timeless music as jazz vocalist Barry Moton pays tribute to Billy Strayhorn, a virtuoso pianist, lyricist, and orchestrator, best known for his 28-year collaboration with the jazz icon Duke Ellington, at the legendary Capitol Hill establishment. Tickets will go live on July 9. 601 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC

DC Jazzfest at Kreeger Museum

Hailed as “the finest jazz singer in Washington” by The Washington Post with a sound evoking Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, Sharón Clark performs at the private residence turned contemporary art museum. Tickets will go live on July 9. 2401 Foxhall Rd NW, DC

8.30

DC Jazzfest at The Anthem

Genre-defying, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier and his Djesse Vol. 4 Solo Show joins fellow multi-Grammy winning vocalist Samara Joy, for a back-by-popular demand performance, and D-Nice, for a jazz-inspired dance party highlighting his dynamic, multi-genre celebration of music, community, and love. Tickets sold at theanthemdc.com. $69+. 7:00 p.m. 901 Wharf St SW, DC

DC Jazzfest at Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Named “D.C.’s Best Trombonist” by Washington City Paper, Sharon Gunn comes “Gunns Blazing” to the Millennium Stage for a free performance with her latest music project. Free. 2700 F St NW, DC

8.31

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (District + Transit Piers): Day One

The first day of the waterfront weekend kicks off with a stellar lineup. At the Wharf will be three National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters: bassist Stanley Clarke, vocalist extraordinaire Dianne Reeves and piano master Kenny Barron. DCJF will also welcome to the DC JazzFest stage for the first time Guggenheim Fellow David Murray and Grammy-award winning guitarist Bill Frisell, and master saxophonist David Murray,renowned for his prolific career collaborating with the greatest names in jazz, puts on a masterclass with his newly formed quartet featuring a handpicked selection of protégés. On the emerging end of the artistic spectrum, DC JazzFest will welcome the scintillating, Cuban sensation Cimafunk who took Coachelle by storm and has received props from the Grandmaster of Funk himself, the deeply swinging young pianist Emmet Cohen in collaboration with master tenor saxophonist Houston Person, rising star harpist Brandee Younger, the winner of the 2023 DCJazzPrix emerging jazz band competition, New Jazz Underground, and a Sonny Sitt Centennial celebration. For both days at The Wharf, tickets are available with standing, seated and VIP options, and single-day or all-access (Saturday and Sunday). 901 Wharf St. SW, DC

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (Arena Stage): Day One

The Generations Series at Arena Stage brings together musicians of different eras to show how one period in jazz builds on those that came before it. For this auspicious evening, DC Jazzfest has assembled a dynamic cast of uber-talented musicians including Four-time, Grammy Award-winning, music maverick Terri Lynne Carrington, Grammy® Nominated jazz singer, composer and arranger Carmen Lundy, prolific jazz pianist Kenny Barron performs with his Voyage Trio.

Arena Stage will also host the Meet the Artist stage where you can meet your favorite jazz artists in conversation. The schedule will be posted on the DC Jazzfest website in August. General Admission tickets starting at $25 give you access to standing concerts and the Meet the Artist stage. Tickets sold atdcjazzfest.org. 1101 6th St SW, DC

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (Union Stage): Day One

Union Stage hosts a stellar lineup for a more intimate and air-conditioned experience at the Wharf. Bands compete live in the DC JazzPrix and last year’s winners, the New Jazz Underground, take to the stage. Performing music from the threshold of Jazz and beyond, drummer Nasar Abadey performs with his powerful quintet, SUPERNOVA®. Union Stage also welcomes Confluencia Cuartetoan all-female contemporary jazz band hailing from Chile. Tickets sold at Union Stage, here. 740 Water St SW, DC

9.01

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (District + Transit Piers): Day Two

Closing out the weekend, DC Jazzfest wraps in epic style. Audiences will enjoy explosive Latin jazz by percussionist Bobby Sanabria’s Multiverse Big Band, which will include the voice of longtime Manhattan Transfer vocalist Janis Siegel.

Also gracing the stages will be GoGo legends the Chuck Brown Band, vocalist extraordinaire Dianne Reeves with maestros John Beasley on keyboard/piano, Reuben Rogers on bass, Terreon Gully on drums, and Romero Lubambo on guitar. Galactic brings laissez les bons temps rouler vibes straight from New Orleans to the District. Clovis Nicolas, bassist and composer originally from France is joined by a first-class international cast, including American trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, one of the most prominent young trumpeters in the jazz world. Last year’s DC JazzPix winners, the New Jazz Underground trio, DC jazz pianist Amy Bormet and rising star Brandee Younger who infuses classical, jazz, soul, and funk influences to the harp tradition, rounds out the outstanding marquee of jazz superstars.

For both days at The Wharf, tickets are available with standing, seated and VIP options, and single-day or all-access (Saturday and Sunday). 901 Wharf St. SW, DC

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (Arena Stage): Day Two

Grammy-winning jazz pianist Kris Davis presents ambitious, inviting new music from Diatom Ribbons—her breakthrough record blending hip hop, rock, and groove. Among the most prolific, and influential bassists in jazz with over 2200 albums (and the Guinness world record to prove it!) Ron Carter is set to showcase exactly why he’s considered a living jazz legend. Muneer Nasser will thrill with his distinct brand of jazz—part Memphis blues, part New York fire, and a healthy dose of DC flavor. And the 100-year anniversary of Sonny Stitt, one of the best-documented saxophonists of his generation, will be celebrated. And don’t miss the chance to meet your favorite jazz artists up close and personal on the Meet the Artists stage! Tickets sold at dcjazzfest.org. 1101 6th St SW, DC

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf (Union Stage): Day Two

For this fully-seated indoor performance, Joonas Haavisto, one of the most notable jazz musicians from the Nordic jazz scene, tickles the ivories, bassist and a son of DC, Corcoran Holt, jams with his finely-tuned quintet and jazz pianist Monika Herzig spotlights the world’s leading female jazz instrumentalists with her latest project “SHEroes.” Tickets sold directly by the venue, here. 740 Water St SW, DC

The schedule and tickets for all DC Jazzfest events for August 28 – September 1 go live on July 9 at dcjazzfest.org.

GETTING TICKETS

There are plenty of ticket options to get your DC Jazzfest groove on:

Ticket Type Single Day Two-Day Standing $25 N/a Seated $150 $250 VIP $275 $500

DC JazzFest at the Wharf standing tickets grant you general admission access to performances at the District and Transit Piers at the Wharf. Seated and VIP tickets grant you access to performances at District and Transit Piers at the Wharf, Union Stage and Arena Stage.

The Anthem and DCJazzPrix tickets at Union Stage are sold separately.

Beware of scammers and third-party sellers. The only official place to purchase and register for tickets to this year’s festival is through the DCJF website at www.dcjazzfest.org or through your fraylife + member perks.

GETTING TO THE WHARF

DC Jazzfest festivities on Labor Day weekend, August 31 – September 1, will take place on multiple stages at venues across the Wharf neighborhood, including the Anthem, Union Stage, Arena Stage and District and Transit Piers.

Take the Metro:

Grab a train to the Waterfront station, which services the Green Line, and the festival is a ten-minute strollaway.

Hop on a train to L’Enfant Plaza, which services the Orange, Silver, Yellow, Blue, and Green lines. Exit the station on the Seventh Street and Maryland Avenue side, and catch a ride on the free shuttle that comes every 10 minutes to bring jazz fans to the Wharf. You can track it live here. Or, the walk to the festival is 12 minutes .

Find a Bike Share:

Zip over on one of Capital Bikeshare’s new electric bikes, and you can park them at three nearby biking docks:

Seventh St. and Maine Ave., SW

Ninth St. and Maine Ave., SW

Water St. and Maine Ave., SW

Drive:

Parking at the Wharf is notoriously difficult at the best times; expect it to be even more challenging with the crowds of DC JazzFest attendees. Festival goers are encouraged to take public transportation, rideshare, or bike. But if you opt to drive, this website gives live updates about capacity at three Wharf garages: Garage 1 (700 Water St., SW); Garage 2 (21 Parker Row, SW; and Garage 3 (602 Water St., SW). Weekend rates for those garages are $10 for one hour, $18 for two hours, $25 for three hours, and $45 for over four hours.

WHAT TO BRING

Comfortable Seating: For outdoor events, bring a blanket or portable chair.

Weather-Appropriate Clothing: Dress in layers and bring rain gear if the forecast predicts rain. Sunscreen and hats are essential for daytime events.

Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout the day.

INSIDER FESTIVAL TIPS

Arrive Early: Get to the venues early to secure a good spot, especially for popular performances.

Stay Hydrated and Snack Smart: Bring snacks and a water bottle, and enjoy food and drinks from restaurants at the Wharf.

Explore Different Venues: Take advantage of the festival’s variety by exploring different venues and checking out local and emerging artists.

Interact with Artists: Attend workshops, panel discussions, and meet-and-greet sessions to interact with the artists and deepen your appreciation of jazz.

Discover Global Beats: The Embassies of France, Italy, Chile and Finland are partnering with DC JazzFest to present some of the finest global jazz talents on the Transit Stage and Union Stage.

WHERE TO EAT + DRINK

From fast casual to fine dining, the Wharf is a paradise for foodies with a jam-packed assortment of cuisines with a side of stellar views.

A host of fast-casual options include Italian deli and salad shop Grazie Grazie, bowls, sushi style handrolls and vegan soft serve at Fat Fish, and healthy salads (think SweetGreens but make it fancy) at Chopt. D.C.-born chains worth a stop include Colada Shop, Toastique, and Surfside.

For boozy waterfront vibes, head to Tiki TNT & Potomac Distilling Company with its sun-drenched patio and cheeky, frozen rum and Coke in a can, classics like a Zombie or Mai Tai, and a food menu full of shrimp dumplings, sliders, and pork-topped nachos. Cantina Bambina also fits the bill. Perched right on the water, the two-story successor to dearly missed dock bar Cantina Marina, slings Mexican beers, margaritas, and packaged snacks or grab draft beers, specialty cocktails, and specialty small plates from the Watering Hole, an open-air bar right on the Wharf Street promenade.

What would waterfront dining be without oysters? Slurp down bivalves at local favorites at Rappahannock Oyster Bar or Hank’s Oyster Bar where their beloved lobster rolls are available to-go.

On the higher end of the menu, Del Mar’s celebration of Spanish seafood fare features a lavish dinner menu, including a seafood tower for up to four. Take a bite out of sophisticated surf-and-turf at The Grill which also features a lengthy wine list and long list of gins and vodkas for customizable martinis, and celeb-magnet opulence is on full display at Philippe Chow which features a modern Beijing-style menu.

For a sweet, cool treat to beat the heat, Pitango Gelato, located next door to Philippe Chow, has delicious gelatos, sorbets, and coffee drinks. Another great option is the more traditional Southwest Soda Pop Shoplocated at Market Square. There you will find hand scooped ice cream, floats, and shakes.

WHERE TO FIND BATHROOMS: There are a number of public bathrooms around the Wharf:

Fish Market area, near Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Jetty Terminal Building on Transit Pier, below Cantina Bambina (wheelchair accessible)

800 Water Street SW, near e-Tea (wheelchair accessible)

Wharf Public Restrooms at 670 Water Street SW

Market Pier floating restrooms, available to boaters using Market Docks

The DC Jazz Festival takes place from August 28 -September 1, 2024. Visit the festival website for full schedule and ticketing information.