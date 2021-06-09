LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Aaron Myers

AARON MYERS (he/him)

Artist | advocate

Words to live by

“It takes courage to begin. But the art is finishing.”

Your impact on the District

I pray my impact has been positive. It’s been my goal to have a solution-based approach to any problem I’ve been faced with, and it’s been my goal to lead by example. I believe that the work I’ve done has helped individuals and businesses, while giving a voice to those who may — and are — often overlooked.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

There’s no other city like it. I think “intentionality” is the core of this answer. Enough advocates have fought to ensure inclusivity at all levels is a priority. Although we have a long way to go, I’ve never felt the type of welcoming environment in any other city in the same way as I’ve felt it here in D.C.

What the city can improve upon

Our LGBTQ+ elders, youth [and] homeless need support. Each of these demographics [has] specific needs that can be met if intention, along with dollars, are put behind seeing these problems alleviated. No elder should be forced to die alone, no youth should be faced with food/housing disparit[ies], and the homeless should be housed. It’s appalling in our nation’s capital these problems even exist!

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Performing (safely) in front of audiences, being compensated appropriately [and] working to ensure entertainers have more places to work (being that so many clubs are now permanently closed).

@aaronlmyers // www.aaron2.me

