LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Ella Schiralli

ELLA SCHIRALLI (she/her/hers)

Tour Guide with A Tour Of Her Own (TOHO)

She works “on the streets” of Washington, D.C., often with her rainbow umbrella.

Words to live by

Be curious and celebrate diversity! The more you learn, the more you grow. You can make growing a lifelong journey.

Your impact on the District

I accidentally found that tour guiding is a perfect profession for me. I get to be outdoors, meet new people and celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of Washington, D.C. With a little creativity, I can write everyone into the stories of the District in a way that is inspiring and memorable.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

My peers challenged me to create a queer history of Washington, D.C. tour. Through this process, I realized how central our city is to the struggle for human rights. Whether [people are] marching, protesting or keeping vigil at the Supreme Court, this city has created a nurturing community that’s out and proud! The American promise of liberty and justice for all is celebrated by D.C.’s colorful vibe.

What the city can improve upon

We benefit from living in a city with a mayor, Muriel Bowser, who supports the queer community. Today, it is more important than ever to showcase the intersectionality of race, gender and sexual identity. More work needs to be done in our marginalized communities at risk of discrimination and violence, especially trans women of color. Strategic partnerships with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign can advance training in the public service sector to make sure everyone in our community is respected, protected and can live a fully authentic life.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Getting back out “on the street” with family, friends and guests. It was necessary to stay safe and protect each other during this pandemic. As D.C. begins to reopen, it will be fantastic to laugh, engage and celebrate together in a city that holds so many treasures!

@atourofherown + #TOHOdc // [email protected]

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.