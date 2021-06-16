LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Alli Vega

ALLI VEGA (she/her)

Talent buyer for DC9 Nightclub | Musician

Check out her solo project Scorpio @scorpio.mp3.

Words to live by

“Why not?” I saw it painted on a wall a few years ago, and even though it’s so simple and small, it stuck with me. It’s just the PG way of saying, “F–k it.”

Your impact on the District

Most people know me through the music scene here, so through both my job and my bands I try to connect and maintain relationships with creative people I find around the city and connect them to each other. I’ve also been doing a queer skate group with some friends on Fridays at Meridian Hill Park, which has been a highlight of my past year and I hope has been for others as well!

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

There’s a lot of reasons, but the other day I was talking with my roommate about how something that’s nice about D.C. is that there’s not just one queer neighborhood, it’s very spread out. It’s nice to know that if I wanted to go on a date somewhere that’s not a “gay bar” I could do it mostly [anywhere] without thinking twice.

What the city can improve upon

There’s always room for improvement. In particular, providing support and visibility to the more vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community (i.e., trans, BIPOC individuals) is extremely important. The past year, I think we’ve seen a lot of mutual aid movements gain momentum that place more emphasis on communities looking out for each other. While I think that’s great and I love the idea of caring for each other locally, I think [it] also [reflects] how broken our system currently is.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

CONCERTS. But apart from that, to be entirely honest, I’ve just wanted to do indoor activities with my friends — something like bowling or an escape room or seeing a movie! I would love to be able to host a cookout at my house for anyone who wants to come through. I’m an extremely social creature, so I’m just excited to hang out with people more.

@allivega or find her at DC9 sometime

