LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Chloe Mcinnis

CHLOE MCINNIS (she/her)

Fitness Professional at Orangetheory Fitness

Words to live by

You never know until you try.

Your impact on the District

As a D.C. native, I try to impact the community by keeping my classes as positive and all-inclusive as possible. Too often in our community, the young do not feel comfortable being themselves for a number of reasons. I would like for the youth to come to my classes and not feel that pressure from the outside world. Fitness can be freeing!

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

This city is a melting pot of cultures, beliefs and lifestyle. Plus, it’s dope AF.

What the city can improve upon

By not hiding these services from schools and other places where youth go to escape. How can they know about other safe spaces to be themselves if no [one] tells them?

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Sitting at rooftop bar happy hours, going to Nats games and seeing my friends IN PERSON.

@iam_aphro // www.orangetheory.com

