LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Cassidy DuHon

CASSIDY DUHON (he/him)

Portrait Photographer in Shaw

Words to live by

Someone will meet your image before they meet you!

Your impact on the District

I’m continuously devoted to extending the privilege I have to other queer folks, especially the trans community. I’m all about choosing projects that bring awareness, as well as providing a safe portrait space for needs of the queer community that are often overlooked.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

D.C. has a long history of rebelling against the status quo and being liberal enough to accept all people, and that stands today.

What the city can improve upon

D.C. can do more for folks in need in general. A higher minimum wage, better mental health care services, and affordable housing affect our community immensely.

What are you most excited about doing this summer as D.C. reopens?

I’m ready for Trade to fully reopen! I miss screaming in crowds on the back patio.

@duhonphotography // www.duhonphotography.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.