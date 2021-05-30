Life
LGTBQ+ Names to Know: Allister Chang
May 30, 2021 @ 12:00pm
ALLISTER CHANG (he/him)
Ward 2 Member, D.C. State Board of Education
Words to live by
My parents immigrated to D.C. from Taipei. My mom worked as an office assistant at the National Press Building on 14th Street. My dad worked as a waiter at Sichuan Pavilion, the restaurant on K Street. They saved everything they earned to invest in my education. My life’s work is to connect every student to the education opportunities to which my parents worked relentlessly to provide me access.
Your impact on the District
Only 30% of fourth grade students in D.C. performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level in reading. In other words, 70% are not reading proficiently by fourth grade. I focus my work on expanding literacy opportunities. I work to prepare 100% of D.C.’s students to be reading proficiently at grade level. After learning to read, students unlock the potential of reading to learn.
How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community
In D.C., I can run for local office as an out LGBTQ+ person and win.
What the city can improve upon
Bullying of LGBTQ students continues to be a problem in schools. GLAAD reports that 87% of LGBTQ youth report being bullied. I believe we have a responsibility as a city to do more to prevent verbal, physical and sexual harassment of LGBTQ students.
What you’re looking forward to most this summer
Spending time outside with my neighbors at the Rose Park Farmers Market. I’m the market manager. Join me there on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m.
@allisterSBOE on Twitter // www.allister4ward2.com
