Celebrating Excellence: 2024 RAMMY Award Winners

The 2024 RAMMY Awards have brought a new wave of excitement and recognition to the DMV’s vibrant dining scene. These prestigious awards, honoring the best and brightest in the local hospitality industry, highlight the exceptional talent and innovative concepts that make our region’s food and beverage scene truly outstanding. Here’s a roundup of this year’s winners:

Ellie Bird has quickly become a standout in Falls Church, capturing the hearts of diners with its innovative menu and warm ambiance. This new gem has set a high standard for culinary excellence and creativity.

Silver Lyan continues to dazzle cocktail enthusiasts with its inventive and expertly crafted drinks. Nestled in Penn Quarter, this bar is a must-visit for anyone seeking a top-tier cocktail experience.

Masako Morishita of Perry’s has been recognized as the Rising Culinary Star of the Year, thanks to her remarkable skills and dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences in Adams Morgan.

Zinnia in Silver Spring has earned the Beer Program of the Year award for its impressive selection of brews, offering a diverse and carefully curated lineup that caters to all beer aficionados.

Apéro in Georgetown takes home the Wine Program of the Year accolade, celebrating its exceptional wine list and commitment to providing guests with an exquisite wine-tasting journey.

Mi Vida, with multiple locations across D.C., has been voted the Favorite Gathering Place. Its vibrant atmosphere and delectable menu make it a popular spot for friends and family to come together.

Duke’s Counter in Woodley Park has secured the Best Brunch title, offering a delightful brunch menu that keeps patrons coming back for more weekend after weekend.

Bar Chinois in Mount Vernon Triangle has been named the Best Bar, thanks to its chic setting, innovative drinks, and lively ambiance that make it a go-to spot for a night out.

Fava Pot, with locations in Falls Church and Dupont Circle, has been crowned the Favorite Fast Bites, known for its delicious and convenient offerings that never compromise on quality.

Colada Shop, with multiple locations, has won the Hottest Sandwich Spot award for its mouthwatering sandwiches that are perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.

Michael Wyatt from Annabelle Restaurant in Kalorama has been honored as Employee of the Year, recognizing his exceptional dedication and outstanding service.

Victoria Gradia of Knead Hospitality + Design has been named Manager of the Year, celebrating her leadership and commitment to excellence in the industry.

Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan takes home the Service Program of the Year award for its exceptional service that elevates the dining experience to new heights.

La Famosa in Navy Yard has been awarded Casual Restaurant of the Year, offering a relaxed yet vibrant dining atmosphere with a menu that delights all who visit.

Lutéce in Georgetown has earned the title of Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year, combining elegance and comfort to provide a dining experience that is both sophisticated and approachable.

Rochelle Cooper from The Duck & The Peach in Capitol Hill has been recognized as the Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year, thanks to her exceptional talent and delectable creations.

Causa | Amazonia in Blagden Alley has been named Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, offering an exquisite dining experience that showcases the pinnacle of culinary artistry.

Angel Barreto of Anju in Dupont has been honored as Chef of the Year, celebrating his exceptional skills and dedication to creating unforgettable culinary experiences.

Long Shot Hospitality, the team behind Dauphine’s, The Salt Line, and Ometeo, has been named Restaurateur of the Year, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the DMV dining scene.

Congratulations to all the winners! These exceptional establishments and individuals continue to elevate the culinary landscape of the DMV, making it a dynamic and delicious place to dine.