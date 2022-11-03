Radar: To Do in D.C. 11.3-11.6

The last gasps of Halloween, outdoor beer fests and first chance to celebrate Christmas. We have plenty of options for you, regardless of your level of spookiness and cheer. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

11.3

10-Year Anniversary Cocktail Party

Salt & Sundry will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a cocktail party at its Union Market shop on Thursday 11/3 from 6 to 8 pm. To celebrate a decade of goods for good living, Salt & Sundry will be offering 10% off during the event (available from 6-8 and only at the Union Market location). Plus, Buffalo & Bergen will be pouring a special cocktail for the occasion, alongside light bites. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Free. 6 P.M. Salt & Sundrys: Union Market, 5th St. NE, DC; shopsaltandsundrys.com // @saltandsundry

Sleaze

Sleaze is a monthly queer dance party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. $10. 9 P.M. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

Cannibal Corpse

Formed in 1988, Buffalo born/Tampa raised Cannibal Corpse helped found, manipulate and transcend the very boundaries of death metal beginning with the scandalously controversial debut, Eaten Back To Life. Raising the eyebrows of inquisitive metalheads and incensed parents and politicians, the record – produced by Scott Burns at the now renowned Morrisound Studios – was more extreme and confrontational than anything the metal genre had ever known. $27-$81.50. 7 P.M. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD; livenation.com // @fillmoresilverspring

11.4

“Inside Out”

This fall, join us for free film screenings on the lawn of Lincoln’s summer residence. Among other things, the Lincoln family came to the Cottage to relax and enjoy each other’s company, and we invite you to do the same. Bring a picnic (or popcorn) and sit back! Free. 7 P.M. President Lincoln’s Cottage: 140 Rock Creek Church Rd. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @lincolnscottage

Just Mustard

“Heart Under,” Just Mustard’s second album and first for Partisan Records, is an album that asks you to forget what you know. At every turn, this remarkable record reconfigures and stretches the ideas and ambition of a rock band, and turns a year of lockdown and personal struggles into a breathtaking artistic statement. The music the five friends from Dundalk, Ireland make is strikingly untraditional. $16+. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Emma Willmann

Emma Willmann is a stand-up comedian, actress, and podcaster originally from Blue Hill, Maine. Her vibrant presence, warmth, and unflinching honesty make her a comedian to be reckoned with. Free. 6 p.m. The Kennedy Center: 2700 St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

11.5

Czceh Christmas Market

Tis the season to be jolly! The Embassy of the Czech Republic invites you to its annual Czech Christmas Market on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 am to 6 pm. We look forward to bringing you the magic of the season in person once again. Browse stands filled with beautiful handcrafted ornaments, Bohemian crystal, exquisite bead and glass jewelry, fine art, Moravian wines and traditional liquors. Free. 9:30 am. 3900 Spring of Freedom St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @czechembassydc

2022 DC Beer Fest

The DC Beer Festival finally returns to Nationals Park, bringing together dozens of craft breweries , featuring their fall seasonal beers. Taking place throughout the stadium’s concourse including Centerfield Plaza, Budweiser Brew House, Bud Light Loft and Budweiser Terrace, the DC Beer Fest will have over a dozen food trucks throughout as well as lawn games, DJs, and more! $50-$90. 12 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 South Capitol St. SE, DC; eventbrite.com // @dcbeerdest

Keep It Lit // Glow Takeover at Sandy Spring Adventure Park

We are Keeping It Lit and taking over at Sandy Spring Adventure Park. This adult-only, after hours experience is fun for grown ups. The aerial forest adventure will get even more fun as we light up the park and jam to music all the way until closing time.Harness and equipment will be provided. After learning how to safely climb and zip-line in the park, you will be ready to go and experience the park at your own pace. There are 13 separate trails of varying levels of difficulty. Each trail has zip lines but primarily consist of “bridges” between tree platforms made of rope, cable, and wood configurations creating over 190 unique challenges. $49. 6 P.M. The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring: 16701 Norwood Rd., Ashton-Sandy Spring, MD; eventbrite.com // @adventureparklife

Rina Sawayama – Hold The Girl Tour 2022

Rina Sawayama has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting SchoolHouse Connection and their work providing care and education to children and youth experiencing homelessness. $112+. 8 p.m. The Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; silverspringstage.com // @fillmoresilverspring

Church Girls, Cherub Tree, Grady

Philly four-piece Church Girls write propulsive melodies and achingly vulnerable lyrics wrapped in the throbbing anxiety of post-punk and joyous aggression of pop-punk. Formed in 2014 by Mariel Beaumont, the group has toured extensively across the US, UK, Canada, & Europe and been featured at Audiotree, Paste Magazine, Bandcamp New & Notable and more. $16.07. 9:30 p.m. Quarry House Tavern: 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarrhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

A Diaspora Cafe: reading with six poets on the Afrolatinx Experience

RhizomeDC and Day Eight have teamed up to present an event with the editors and contributors to Diaspora Cafe: D.C., a new anthology of poetry featuring writing on the AfroLatinx experience. Diaspora Café: D.C. is a collective investigation of survival by writers within a system that deprioritizes their existence.The editors Jeffrey Banks and Maritza Rivera will read alongside four contributors: Christine Williams, Sistah Joy, Stephani E. D. McDow, and Nick Leininger. Free. 2 p.m. Rhizone DC: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

11.6

Synetic Theater Presents “Dracula”

Synetic Theater reawakens one of the most acclaimed stories in history, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” in National Landing. The iconic and sinister tale of Vlad the Impaler’s descent into darkness returns to the theater for a third remount. $20+. 2 p.m. Synetic Theater: 1800 S Bell St. Arlington, VA; synetictheater.com // @synetictheater

Mortified Podcast Live

The wildly popular Mortified DC, produced by Alex Hewett and Adam Ruben, stars everyday adults sharing their most embarrassingly real teenage diary entries, poems, love letters, lyrics, and locker notes … in front of total strangers.Hailed as a “cultural phenomenon” by Newsweek, this is a comic excavation of the strange and extraordinary things we created as teens.$20. 7:30 P.M. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcat.com // @blackcatdc

11.6-11.8

Matteo Lane @ DC Improv

Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup.” He has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” HBO’s “Crashing” and “Will & Grace.” Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career. $30. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov-.com // @dcimprov

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.