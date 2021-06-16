LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Bobbi Elaine Strang

BOBBI ELAINE STRANG (she/her)

VP of strategy at GLAA (Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance)

Words to live by

Showing kindness is always a good look.

Your impact on the District

I like to think that in my own small ways, I have helped to make Washington, D.C. a better place to live for the LGBT community.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

On the books, we have some of the nation’s most progressive legislation and regulations to protect the rights of the LGBT community. Also, we have a wonderful and vibrant out LGBT community.

What the city can improve upon

The city has done a lot of the easy things to assist the LGBT community. It’s time for the city to start doing some of the hard things, which involves using the resources of the District to support the rights of the LGBT community. First and foremost, the Office of Human Rights needs to be adequately funded to properly enforce the DC Human Rights Act. Our rights are not truly protected unless there is timely enforcement when our rights are not respected.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

Just having places open and a variety of things to do will be nice. Also, I am looking forward to traveling at some point this year.

www.glaa.org // www.lesfauxcurs.bandcamp.com

