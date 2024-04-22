Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Eagerly Await Annual Festival in Frederick

For beer enthusiasts across the greater DMV area, one of the most anticipated events of the year is right around the corner. The Maryland Craft Brewers Festival will take place on Saturday, May 11th in downtown Frederick, giving locals a chance to sample brews from almost 60 of Maryland’s craft breweries. This is the 11th time it is being held in downtown Frederick.

The one-day festival, put on by the Brewers Association of Maryland (BAM), is a celebration of the craft beer movement that has exploded in popularity across the state in recent years. With approximately 130 breweries now operating in Maryland, a big increase over a decade ago, the festival offers a unique opportunity to taste offerings from both established favorites and new breweries.

“The Maryland Craft Beer Festival is not just about enjoying great beer; it’s about supporting local businesses and celebrating the craft and collaborative spirit that defines our industry. It’s a must-attend event for anyone who appreciates quality craft beer and the stories and makers behind them,” said Caroline Sission, Brand Manager for Heavy Seas Beer and President of BAM.

In addition to beer sampling from Maryland breweries, this year’s festival will feature a few cideries and meaderies. There will also be some breweries still in the planning stages that haven’t opened yet pouring samples. Rounding out the event will be artisan vendors, food trucks, and two stages with six live music acts performing throughout the day.

For the breweries, the festival presents a yearly chance to showcase their beers as well as connecting with their peers from around the state. “I think the other purpose that the Maryland craft beer festival plays is just that connection, partnership and camaraderie amongst the breweries themselves.” explained Kelly Dudeck, Executive Director of BAM. “It’s not that often that they’re all together with their product. We see a lot of relationships form here.”

Dudeck added that the convivial atmosphere often leads to new collaborations being planned: “A lot of times some of the newer, younger breweries will get advice or help from the ones that have been established longer, and we also tend to see collaborations come out of this as well, which is really cool.”

For the craft brewers themselves, the festival offers an opportunity to share their creations with beer lovers in a fun, lively atmosphere. “This Festival goes beyond mere tastings. It’s a vibrant gathering that showcases the innovation and community of our local brewers,” said Dudeck. “Join us to sip through the diversity of Maryland’s brews and connect with the passionate artisans who bring them to life. It’s an experience that celebrates not just the flavor, but the local roots and spirited camaraderie of the craft beer community.”

“It is a pretty friendly industry, and it is exciting,” added Sission. “I’ve got friends at other breweries, so it’s cool and we can all be at the same event and share each other’s products and respect each other’s craft.”

Beyond simply celebrating Maryland beer, a key purpose of the festival is to raise funds and awareness for BAM’s efforts to support and grow the state’s craft brewing industry. All profits from the event go directly back to the nonprofit to aid its promotional efforts and advocacy work on brewery-friendly legislation and regulations.

“If they’re choosing to drink, please choose local first – this is a great place to come and sample from almost 60 of your state breweries,” said Sission. “The event helps provide the Brewers Association with support to continue our work.”

Dudeck highlighted the importance of this support, noting, “We seem to be heading into a tricky time right now. So the more support that the association can get as a nonprofit, the better we can help Maryland’s breweries.”

With over 3,000 attendees expected and 59 breweries already signed up, all signs point to a hugely successful 2024 Maryland Craft Brewers Festival – especially with hopes for perfect May weather in the charming downtown Frederick setting. Beer fans across the state are already making plans to flock to the event and sample their way through Maryland’s flourishing craft beer scene while talking about beers with the brewery staff and other enthusiast’s.

“This annual event celebrates the community and creativity of our local brewers. We really hope folks will join us by the creek to explore Maryland’s diverse brews and meet the dedicated artisans behind each one,” said Dudeck.

And the good news for those who can’t get enough Maryland beer – the Brewers Association has two more festivals planned for later in 2024, including the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival in November which will feature beers from the winners of the annual Maryland craft beer competition.

So raise a glass to Maryland craft brewers! With events like this celebrating their world-class products, there’s never been a better time to be a beer drinker in the Free State. Whether you’re a seasoned beer connoisseur or a curious newcomer to the world of craft beer, this festival is an event not to be missed. Mark your calendars for May 11th and get ready to immerse yourself in the best that Maryland’s craft beer scene has to offer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit 2024 Maryland Craft Beer Festival.