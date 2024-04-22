D.C. Native Conor McDermott-Mostowy’s Spirited Journey to 2026 Olympics Kicks Off

U.S. National Team member, World Cup medalist and LGBTQ+ speed skater Conor McDermott-Mostowy carves out his path to the Winter 2026 Olympics. Despite challenges, McDermott-Mostowy remains committed to his training and is actively seeking new sponsorship opportunities.

In the wake of budget cuts and shifts in the sponsorship market, McDermott-Mostowy is exploring new ways to fund his training and journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

McDermott-Mostowy competed in the World Championships (2021-2024), has won World Cup medals (2023/2024) and is a U.S. National Champion. With the trials for the Winter Olympics 2026occurring soon, he is seeking sponsorships of all levels to support his goals.

On Saturday, May 11th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at D.C.LGBTQ+ cocktail bar Number 9, McDermott-Mostowy will join supporters, residents and drag performers Tara Hoot and Evry Pleasure, who will perform to raise funds and deliver call to actions.

To support the Olympic journey, you may donate here.