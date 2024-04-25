Sixty Vines Brings Its Wine-on-Tap Experience to DC

Sixty Vines, the restaurant known for its sustainability-conscious wine on-tap program, invites you to take a trip to wine country when it opens its first DC location on May 15.

Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood on Washington Circle, the new restaurant boasts over 60 different wines (hence the restaurant’s name) on tap from wine regions around the globe. Judging by the number of curious passersby peeking through the glass entryway and still-covered-up windows during our preview visit, Washingtonians are already buzzing in excitement for opening day.

With an aesthetic inspired by Sonoma vineyards, expect a spacious, comfortable restaurant featuring indoor and patio seating, a full bar, and private dining complete with long communal tables perfect for girls’ nights or family dinners. Multi-height tables and counters accommodate date nights and smaller parties. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant prides itself on making wine accessible to everyone with its “pinkies down” approach to food and wine, focusing on sharable items and wine flights.

Representing domestic vineyards and wine from Argentina, Italy, Spain, France, and South Africa, the eclectic wine list is categorized from light to full-bodied wines. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a novice, Sixty Vines makes it easy to find something that suits your palette. Selections include a variety of reds, rosés, and whites sourced from iconic winemakers, along with a variety of cocktails and mocktails.

On the food menu, you’ll find custom charcuterie boards, seasonal shareables, hand-tossed pizzas and wood-fired entrees dishes, and signature pasta dishes, all inspired by ingredients found in wine country and designed to be paired with your wine selection. On the sweet side, you’ll want to save room for dessert favorites that include sticky toffee cake, basque cheesecake, and olive oil citrus cake.

Wine on tap works in the same way as draft beer. With the pull of a tap handle, gas pressure forces the kegged liquid (in this case, wine), out of the keg valve, through food-safe plastic tubing to the faucet. From there, it dispenses into a ready glass. With a bottled by-the-glass program, a certain percentage of the wine is wasted to oxidation or cork taint—two problems that kegged wine avoids.

Sixty Vines offers the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience by the glass, flight, or bottle. Each keg holds 26 bottles and can be reused around 1,500 times over its refillable lifetime, saving 1,560 bottles, corks, and labels from landfills with every keg used. One keg holds 26 bottles and can be reused for over 30 years, so you’re sipping sustainably with every glass. Make no mistake though–wine on tap, doesn’t mean “serve yourself;” the Sixty Vines team pours the wine.

Add Sixty Vines to your must-try list, and bring a crowd. The gang will love the vibe, the vino, and the variety.

Sixty Vines is located at 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.