All Things Go Festival 2024: A Decade of Musical Celebration at Merriweather Post Pavilion

The All Things Go Festival is gearing up to celebrate its monumental 10th anniversary this September with a stellar lineup that promises to surpass all previous years. The legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, will play host to this two-day musical extravaganza on September 28th and 29th, showcasing an impressive roster of talent headlined by Laufey and The Kennedy Center Orchestra, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, and Bleachers. They will be joined by acclaimed artists like Janelle Monáe, Conan Gray, and Chappell Roan, among others.

As it marks a decade of delivering exceptional music and vibrant festival experiences, All Things Go has announced a lineup that features 36 artists, blending well-known heavy-hitters with emerging talents across multiple stages. This year’s array includes dynamic artists like Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, The Japanese House, and Holly Humberstone, creating what is billed as the biggest lineup to date.

Last year, the festival expanded to a two-day format for the first time, instantly selling out and drawing crowds from across the U.S. and multiple countries. This underscored the festival’s burgeoning international appeal and established it as a must-attend event in the music festival circuit. Artists such as Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Carly Rae Jepsen graced the festival stages, setting a high precedent for this year’s lineup.

A standout feature of All Things Go is its commitment to diversity and representation, with a significant number of the performers identifying as women or non-binary. This dedication to elevating underrepresented voices in the music industry continues to be a cornerstone of the festival’s ethos.

The All Things Go Festival is more than just a music event; it is a vibrant community of music lovers who share a passion for live performances and innovative artistry. The festival environment is famously inclusive, earning it affectionate nicknames like “Gay-chella” and “All Things Gay” from its dedicated fans. From its modest inception at 2014’s Fall Classic at Union Market, the festival has grown exponentially, now accommodating more artists, more fans, and more music than ever before.

As anticipation builds, tickets are set to go on sale on April 19th at 10 AM ET, available through the festival’s website. With its biggest lineup yet and a decade of history to celebrate, this year’s All Things Go Festival is poised to be an unforgettable weekend for music enthusiasts and festival-goers from around the globe. Mark your calendars and prepare for a weekend filled with amazing music and vibrant festival culture.