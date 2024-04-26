Spring Getaways: 6 Escapes with a Culinary Twist

It’s time to rejuvenate with some refreshing spring getaways that promise more than just a change of scenery—they offer a feast for your taste buds too! From Ocean City’s beachside treats to St. Michaels’ quaint charm, here’s your guide to the best culinary spring escapes.

Nestled in the bustling Ocean City, known for its sandy beaches and ranked among the top 10 by TripAdvisor, the Spain Wine Bar offers an experience that is as flavorful as it is scenic. Enjoy Spanish tapas paired with a glass of sangria while soaking in the stunning rooftop views at sunset. It’s the perfect spot to unwind after a day exploring the town’s wildlife attractions and delicious dining spots.

Escape to the serenity of St. Michaels, a picturesque town lauded by Travel + Leisure as one of the best small-town getaways for 2024. The Wildset Hotel, stylish and inviting, serves as your gateway to exploring local attractions like sailing on the Miles River or biking through historic streets. Don’t miss the hyper-seasonal cuisine at Ruse, and cap off your evenings with classic movies on the hotel’s lawn.

Just a stone’s throw from DC, Annapolis offers a charming blend of historic ambiance and nautical adventures. The Vineyards at Dodon invites guests to relax among its lush 17-acre vineyard, sipping Maryland-made wines. Combine this with a schooner cruise on the waters of the Chesapeake, and you’ve got a recipe for a perfect spring day.

For those heading west, Beverly Hills awaits with its blend of luxury and Hollywood glamour. Spago, an iconic establishment attracting celebrities like Taylor Swift, offers a glimpse into the high life with its world-class cocktails and Californian cuisine. A stroll down Rodeo Drive might just complement your upscale dining experience with some designer shopping.

In sunny Florida, Chef Ryan Ratino brings his Michelin-starred magic to Fort Lauderdale at MAASS, located in the Four Seasons Hotel. Guests can choose from an a la carte menu or indulge in an exclusive tasting menu at the chef counter. The blend of European and Japanese techniques ensures a dining experience that’s as exquisite as the oceanfront view.

Near the magic of Disney, Chef Ratino offers another culinary retreat, OMO by JÔNT in Winter Park. This unique dining soireé invites guests to a journey starting with a welcome drink in the living room, followed by savory bites at the main counter, and ending with sweet treats in the pastry parlor. It’s an ideal indulgence for adults seeking a gourmet escape from the theme park frenzy.

These spring getaways not only provide a refreshing retreat but also promise delightful culinary experiences that make the season truly memorable. Whether it’s enjoying tapas on a rooftop or sipping wine in a vineyard, each destination offers a unique blend of food, fun, and relaxation that’s perfect for any foodie looking to escape the ordinary this spring.