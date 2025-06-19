DC Fray Brings the Fun to Pride on the Pier 2025

The first weekend of Pride Month burst to life as thousands gathered at The Wharf for Washington Blade Pride on the Pier, a spectacular two-day celebration of LGBTQ+ visibility! Held on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, this event was a highlight of the larger WorldPride 2025.

Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, DJ sets, food and beverages, a boat parade on Friday, and an unforgettable fireworks show that lit up Saturday night. Behind the scenes, but right in the middle of the action, was our dynamic DC Fray team, with staff and interns showing up and showing out to help make the event run smoothly. Whether managing logistics, bartending for guests, or simply sharing good vibes, our crew exemplified our motto of “Making Fun Possible” with style and heart!

Check out event photos taken by our amazing staff: