Your Guide to the 2025 DC JazzFest

Jazz of all genres and melodies will provide the soundtrack for the District as DC JazzFest celebrates its 21st anniversary this summer from August 27th to August 31st. The five-day festival – which is one of the biggest in the country and one of the Fray team’s favorites – features an absolutely stacked lineup of top local and international jazz artists, with more than 80 concerts on multiple performance stages in neighborhoods around town. It culminates with the blockbuster main event over Labor Day weekend on August 30th and August 31st at The Wharf, with free and ticketed events across multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors. As part of our Fraylife+ membership, members will receive a free pair of tickets to this unforgettable celebration of jazz, community, and culture – just one more reason to love being part of the Fraylife+ crew!

Bringing together fans from diverse musical backgrounds, this festival is a testament to jazz’s enduring influence and its seamless blend with contemporary sounds. Whether you are a jazz aficionado, a music lover, or simply looking to immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural scene of the nation’s capital, DC JazzFest is an event that should not be missed. After all, what better place to celebrate jazz than the birthplace of Duke Ellington? Get ready to celebrate all the ways in which it’s still thriving!

PLAN YOUR DC JAZZFEST ITINERARY

Gather your crew and get familiar with the festival schedule highlights.

8.27

DC JazzFest at Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Guitarist Joshua Bayer has performed at venues across the region, including Blues Alley, NPR, the Kennedy Center, and Philadelphia’s Chris’s Jazz Café. He has recorded for the Jazzheads and Interlace Records labels, and served on the music faculties at the Peabody Conservatory, American University, and the Washington Conservatory of Music.

Tickets will be on sale soon. 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

8.28

DC JazzFest at the Kennedy Center

Leigh Pilzer, the most in-demand baritone saxophonist in the DMV, has been described as “A force of nature on the baritone” (CapitalBop). A member of the JazzDC All-Stars, she has also performed with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Baltimore’s Soulful Symphony, and has been a fixture on the annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival and is a member of the DIVA Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets will be on sale soon. 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

DC JazzFest at Arena Stage

An inventive and courageous singer, Cécile McLorin Salvant has elevated the current state of the jazz vocal tradition. Equally at home with standard American Songbook repertoire as she is with crafting her own original music, she performs an eclectic array of songs with strong narratives, unexpected twists and humor. Her storytelling skills are magnetic and imbued with a singular vocal sensibility.

Tickets are on sale now! 1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024

8.29

DC JazzFest The Anthem

Endowed with a deep well of vocal expression, Lalah Hathaway effortlessly crosses multiple genres from R&B to jazz and is embraced by hip-hop artists for her rich contralto expressions. A singer-songwriter of the first order, she has topped the charts on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. On the jazz side, she collaborated with the great pianist Joe Sample for The Song Lives On.

New Jersey native Matthew Whitaker continues to amass an impressive audience through his kinetic and deeply soulful keyboard work. Blind since birth, he has performed at the virtual DC JazzFest Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Apollo Theater, where he opened for Stevie Wonder’s Hall of Fame induction concert.

Tickets are on sale now! 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024

DC JazzFest at the Kennedy Center

One of the leading saxophonists in the DMV, Herb Scott has been quite active on the jazz advocacy side as a co-founder of the Capital Hill Jazz Foundation. A graduate of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, he studied at Michigan State University under Rodney Whitaker. He is the recipient of the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Award. He has performed at venues ranging from DC’s renowned Mr. Henry’s, where is a regular, to the Kennedy Center and the White House.

Tickets will be on sale soon. 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

8.30

DC Jazzfest at The Wharf: Day One

No jazz festival is complete without great saxophone, and DC JazzFest ’25 has one of the best in NEA Jazz Master Branford Marsalis and his brilliant quartet. A robust, deeply expressive tenor saxophonist, these days Branford’s soprano saxophone may indeed be his most distinctive horn! His longtime quartet includes pianist Joey Caldarazzo, drummer Justin Faulkner and bassist Eric Revis.

Marcus Miller is a trailblazing bass guitarist, and much in-demand bandleader on platforms ranging from festivals to jazz cruises, who has not only established influential technique frontiers for bass players but is also a media personality with his SiriusXM radio series.

One of the most vibrant, consistently crowd-pleasing bands in modern jazz, The Baylor Project is co-led by the spousal unit of vocalist Jean Baylor and drummer Marcus Baylor. This multi-GRAMMY nominated ensemble is at once deep in the jazz pocket with its explosive horn section and Marcus’ drums and soulfully expressive via Jean’s gospel and R&B-enriched vocalizations.

Though its leader, the Afro-Futurist and NEA Jazz Master Sun Ra, the uniquely colorful Sun Ra Arkestra continues to carry on its leader’s traditions in music ranging from swing time to no time. Now led by 2025 NEA Jazz Master Marshall Allen, the Arkestra includes vivid elements of song, dance and film in its expressions of Sun Ra’s cosmic pursuits.

Alto saxophonist Brent Birckhead honed his talents in the Howard University Jazz Ensemble, where he received DownBeat magazine accolades including “Best Blues/Pop/Rock Soloist” and “Outstanding Instrumental Jazz Soloist” – testifying to the depth of his versatility. The New York Times has hailed him as “one of the most riveting young improvisers in New York.”

Jazz vocalist and DC-native Akua Allrich has proven herself to be a musician of extraordinary talent and crowd-moving passion. With finesse and charisma, this vocalist, composer and teacher, has successfully etched out a place for her unique musical expression, electrifying audiences in and around the nation’s capital with sold-out performances.

Tony Martucci has cultivated an original and interpretive drum style that is both supportive and interactive, reflecting his deep understanding of the jazz tradition. With a career-spanning decades, he has become a sought-after collaborator, known for his impeccable timing, dynamic sensitivity, and ability to elevate any musical setting. His playing seamlessly bridges swing, bebop, and modern jazz, demonstrating a deep respect for the past while embracing the present. Whether anchoring a rhythm section or engaging in spirited improvisation, Martucci, as a leader of EARTH TONES, brings a level of artistry that makes him a vital force in DC’s jazz community.

Tickets are on sale now! 1001 7th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

DC Jazzfest at Arena Stage

With their performing profile increasing on a global scale, DC JazzFest is proud to have presented The String Queens from the ensemble’s inception. Recipients of a DC JazzFest “Jazz Education Award” The String Queens, three dynamic women who are dedicated DC public school teachers, continue to excite global audiences with their vibrant mix of music from the Baroque period to modern jazz and beyond.

DC JazzFest proudly presents our festival ensemble, The JazzDC All-Stars Orchestra, comprised of some of the DMV’s finest musicians, in concert with special guests saxophonist Steve Wilson and Grammy-nominated vocalist Christie Dashiell for a special performance of the compositions of Billy Childs.

Tickets are on sale now! 1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024

8.31

DC Jazzfest at the Wharf: Day Two

One of the reigning kings of Latin jazz, multiple GRAMMY-winning pianist, composer, bandleader and NEA Jazz Master Eddie Palmieri is a leading figure in the evolution of the genre. A true legend, this celebrated artist from Puerto Rico will electrify the masses gathered at The Wharf for DC JazzFest® 2025.

John Scofield’s guitar work has influenced jazz since the late 70’s and is going strong today. Possessor of a very distinctive sound and stylistic diversity, Scofield is a masterful jazz improviser whose music generally falls somewhere between post-bop, funk edged jazz, and R & B.

A young artist with an old soul, pianist Emmet Cohen has established himself through rewarding partnerships with his jazz elders – including NEA Jazz Masters Jimmy Heath, Jimmy Cobb and Ron Carter, as well as saxophonist Houston Person – both in-studio and onstage. During the pandemic, his “Live from Emmet’s Place” concerts from his Harlem apartment became hugely popular, garnering millions of views.

The recipient of a 2024 NEA Jazz Master award, alto and soprano saxophonist Gary Bartz is a proud son of Baltimore whose legacy runs deep in the DMV, where he has developed a robust audience. Bartz’s Ntu Troop is an electrifying ensemble that delivers a powerful message of struggle, love and hope, exploring Black consciousness within the realm of jazz.

A thoroughly modern jazz trumpeter, as a bandleader Keyon Harrold has expressed his artistry in recorded and performance settings that incorporate the art of improvisationers and music of his generation, hip hop. His career has ranged from performing on trumpet in the Miles Ahead film about Miles Davis to crafting instrumental backdrops for Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige and a host of other musical greats.

After winning the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition in 2015, magnetic vocalist Jazzmeia Horn has received two GRAMMY nominations. Her broad repertoire ranges from jazz standards in the tradition of Betty Carter and Sarah Vaughan to distinctive jazz remakes of material by artists like Stevie Wonder.

The 2024/2025 DC Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence, Corcoran Holt is a DC native and graduate of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Currently teaching at Arizona State University, he has graced toured and recorded with jazz pioneers includings NEA Jazz Masters Jimmy Cobb, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath and Kenny Garrett. Corcoran began his musical pursuits at age 4 when he studied West African percussion instruments.

Winner of the 2024 DCJazzPrix, the energetic Hiruy Tirfe Quartet is helmed by the soaring tenor saxophone of Philly-based Hiruy Tirfe, who is of Eritrean descent. He has collaborated with The Roots, Patti LaBelle and Solange Knowles, among others.

Makoto Ozone is a renowned Japanese pianist who studied at the Berklee College of Music, where he first encountered and subsequently performed with vibraphonist Gary Burton. He has made over 40 albums as a leader or co-leader, including partnerships with NEA Jazz Masters Chick Corea and Burton. Additionally he has composed film soundtracks and has worked extensively in jazz education.

One of the DMV’s most in-demand tenor saxophonists and flutists, Lyle Link has performed with an array of jazz and pop greats. He has also performed with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. In addition to leading his group, the Lyle Link Quartet, he is a music educator at the Sheridan School and the Levine School of Music.

Tickets are on sale now! 1001 7th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

DC JazzFest at Arena Stage

The Guiness Book of World Records designee as the most recorded bassist in the immense history of recorded music, 2024/2025 DC Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence and NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter is quite simply one of the most distinguished artists in American Music. Though his incomparable public profile was set primarily as a member of the great Miles Davis’ mid-60s “second great quintet” with Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams and Miles, Ron Carter has contributed to a vast array of recorded projects and on bandstands across the globe as an extraordinary bandleader – from his legendary trio with the late guitarist Russell Malone, to his peerless “Piccolo Quartet”, which he led from his unique piccolo bass instrument, to his ongoing big band projects and various & sundry ensembles in between.

Paul Carr, a Houston native and 1985 Howard University graduate, has dedicated his professional career to performing and promoting Jazz through education and community outreach. He carries on the Texas tenor tradition espoused by great heroes such as the late Houstonians Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson who served as his early idols and mentors. He grew up in inner-city Houston, Texas and was a member of the Kashmere High School Stage Band, whose director, the late Conrad Johnson, is the subject of a documentary, Thunder Soul, produced by actor, Jamie Foxx.

The Baltimore-based composer and bandleader Todd Marcus has been aptly characterized as one of only a handful of jazz artists in the world to focus their work primarily on the bass clarinet, though he also excels on the clarinet. As a bandleader he has embraced the jazz clarinet tradition, including collaborations with such masters of the instrument as Don Byron.

Tickets are on sale now! 1101 6th St SW, Washington, DC 20024

The schedule and tickets for all DC JazzFest events for August 27 – August 31 can be viewed at dcjazzfest.org.

GETTING TICKETS

There are plenty of ticket options to get your DC Jazzfest groove on:

Ticket Type Single Day Two-Day Standing $25 – $45 $48 – $85 Seated $99 $185 VIP $275 $500

DC JazzFest at the Wharf standing tickets grant you general admission access to performances at the District and Transit Piers at the Wharf. Seated and VIP tickets grant you access to performances at District and Transit Piers at the Wharf, Union Stage and Arena Stage.

The Anthem and DCJazzPrix tickets at Union Stage are sold separately.

Beware of scammers and third-party sellers. The only official place to purchase and register for tickets to this year’s festival is through the DCJF website at www.dcjazzfest.org or through your Fraylife + member perks.

GETTING TO THE WHARF

DC JazzFest festivities from August 27 – August 31 will take place on multiple stages at venues across the Wharf neighborhood, including the Anthem, Union Stage, Arena Stage and District and Transit Piers. Here are some Fray tips on how to get to the action:

Take the Metro:

Grab a train to the Waterfront station, which services the Green Line, and the festival is a ten-minute stroll away.

Hop on a train to L’Enfant Plaza, which services the Orange, Silver, Yellow, Blue, and Green lines. Exit the station on the Seventh Street and Maryland Avenue side, and catch a ride on the free shuttle that comes every 10 minutes to bring jazz fans to the Wharf. You can track it live here. Or, the walk to the festival is 12 minutes .

Find a Bike Share:

Zip over on one of Capital Bikeshare’s new electric bikes, and you can park them at three nearby biking docks:

Seventh St. and Maine Ave., SW

Ninth St. and Maine Ave., SW

Water St. and Maine Ave., SW

Drive:

Parking at the Wharf is notoriously difficult at the best times; expect it to be even more challenging with the crowds of DC JazzFest attendees. Festival goers are encouraged to take public transportation, rideshare, or bike. But if you opt to drive, this website gives live updates about capacity at three Wharf garages: Garage 1 (700 Water St., SW); Garage 2 (21 Parker Row, SW; and Garage 3 (602 Water St., SW). Weekend rates for those garages are $10 for one hour, $18 for two hours, $25 for three hours, and $45 for over four hours.

WHAT TO BRING

Comfortable Seating: For outdoor events, bring a blanket or portable chair.

Weather-Appropriate Clothing: Dress in layers and bring rain gear if the forecast predicts rain. Sunscreen and hats are essential for daytime events.

Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout the day.

INSIDER FESTIVAL TIPS

Arrive Early: Get to the venues early to secure a good spot, especially for popular performances.

Stay Hydrated and Snack Smart: Bring snacks and a water bottle, and enjoy food and drinks from restaurants at the Wharf.

Explore Different Venues: Take advantage of the festival’s variety by exploring different venues and checking out local and emerging artists.

Interact with Artists: Attend workshops, panel discussions, and meet-and-greet sessions to interact with the artists and deepen your appreciation of jazz.

Discover Global Beats: The Embassies of France, Italy, Chile and Finland are partnering with DC JazzFest to present some of the finest global jazz talents on the Transit Stage and Union Stage.

WHERE TO EAT + DRINK

From fast casual to fine dining, the Wharf is a paradise for foodies with a jam-packed assortment of cuisines with a side of stellar views. Here are some Fray tips on the best spots:

A host of fast-casual options include Italian deli and salad shop Grazie Grazie, bowls, sushi style handrolls and vegan soft serve at Fat Fish, and healthy salads (think SweetGreens but make it fancy) at Chopt. D.C.-born chains worth a stop include Colada Shop, Toastique, and Surfside.

For boozy waterfront vibes, head to Tiki TNT & Potomac Distilling Company with its sun-drenched patio and cheeky, frozen rum and Coke in a can, classics like a Zombie or Mai Tai, and a food menu full of shrimp dumplings, sliders, and pork-topped nachos. Cantina Bambina also fits the bill. Perched right on the water, the two-story successor to dearly missed dock bar Cantina Marina, slings Mexican beers, margaritas, and packaged snacks or grab draft beers, specialty cocktails, and specialty small plates from the Watering Hole, an open-air bar right on the Wharf Street promenade.

What would waterfront dining be without oysters? Slurp down bivalves at local favorites at Rappahannock Oyster Bar or Hank’s Oyster Bar where their beloved lobster rolls are available to-go.

On the higher end of the menu, Del Mar’s celebration of Spanish seafood fare features a lavish dinner menu, including a seafood tower for up to four. Take a bite out of sophisticated surf-and-turf at The Grill which also features a lengthy wine list and long list of gins and vodkas for customizable martinis, and celeb-magnet opulence is on full display at Philippe Chow which features a modern Beijing-style menu.

For a sweet, cool treat to beat the heat, Pitango Gelato, located next door to Philippe Chow, has delicious gelatos, sorbets, and coffee drinks. Another great option is the more traditional Southwest Soda Pop Shoplocated at Market Square. There you will find hand scooped ice cream, floats, and shakes.

WHERE TO FIND BATHROOMS: There are a number of public bathrooms around the Wharf:

Fish Market area, near Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Jetty Terminal Building on Transit Pier, below Cantina Bambina (wheelchair accessible)

800 Water Street SW, near e-Tea (wheelchair accessible)

Wharf Public Restrooms at 670 Water Street SW

Market Pier floating restrooms, available to boaters using Market Docks

The DC Jazz Festival takes place from August 27 – August 31, 2025. Visit the festival website for full schedule and ticketing information.