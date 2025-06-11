“22 Walks in DC That You Must Not Miss” Invites You to See the City Beyond the Monuments

Washington, DC is a city of grand monuments, political power, and historic landmarks—but beyond the well-trodden paths of the National Mall lies a vibrant, layered city waiting to be explored. In a world that often moves too fast, 22 Walks in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss, a new DC guidebook written by locals, reminds us to slow down, put one foot in front of the other, and simply take in our surroundings.

This book takes readers on 22 self-guided walks through DC’s four quadrants, each designed to reveal a side of DC that even longtime residents might not know, uncovering hidden gems, quirky stories, and lesser-known facts about the city. These walks blend history, culture, and quirky tidbits, making them perfect for both locals and visitors looking to explore DC in a fresh way. From city streets to winding trails, each walk has its own story to tell.

From a secret royal connection tucked away in an upper Northwest neighborhood to the hidden graffiti on a well-known memorial, you’ll learn about the historic building that Hollywood loves to use as a White House stand-in, uncover the Titanic-inspired moment that shaped a famous film scene, and even track down the Civil War officer’s missing leg rumored to be entombed in a wall.

Whether you’re a visitor looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience or a local eager to see DC with fresh eyes, 22 Walks delivers an engaging mix of history, mystery, and adventure. It’s the perfect companion for a leisurely afternoon stroll or a deep dive into DC’s lesser-known corners.

So, lace up your shoes, grab a copy, and get outside and explore a side of DC you’ve likely never seen before!

22 Walks is available for pre-order now, with a release date of June 10, 2025. You can find it here and at local bookstores. Copies will also be available for purchase and signing at the official book launch celebration on June 18, 2025 from 6 – 8pm downtown at the Charles Sumner School in DC. More details here.