Free Friday Concerts Are Back at Fort Totten This Summer!

Get ready to move, groove, and soak up the summer vibes – we’re thrilled to announce the return of our beloved Fort Totten Summer Concert Series! This free, family-friendly Friday night tradition transforms The Modern at Art Place into the ultimate community celebration every Friday at 6:00pm from June 6 through September 5.

Whether you’re a live music lover or just looking for a fun way to spend your Friday evening outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Picture this: the sun setting over the park, local bands playing feel-good tunes, food trucks serving up savory eats, sweet treats, and cold beverages, and a vibrant mix of vendors, games, and activities to keep the fun going all evening long. It’s more than just a concert — it’s a community get-together.

The 2025 Lineup:

This year’s band lineup features a diverse mix of local talent and regional favorites across genres such as funk, soul, rock, jazz, and more. Whether you’re into laid-back acoustic sets or dance-worthy beats, each Friday promises a new sound to fall in love with. Check out the official lineup below:

So grab your friends, bring your lawn chairs (or use one of ours), and get ready for one of DC’s best summer traditions. The Fort Totten Summer Concert Series is your go-to Friday night destination for music, fun, and community.

Follow @dcfray and @artplacedc on Instagram for lineup updates, weather alerts, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks. See you at The Modern at Art Place every Friday, all summer long!